Iowa State basketball outlasts Kansas State in frantic finish

AMES – It was more grit than great and certainly more resilient than resounding, but it was, unquestionably, a victory.

No. 18 Iowa State saw a 14-point lead vanish, but the Cyclones outlasted Kansas State to claim a 78-67 win Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 Big 12) controlled the game throughout the first half, but a catastrophe of a start to the second half turned a 12-point advantage and a potential drama-free evening into a grinding affair.

Ultimately, though, Iowa State was able to make just enough plays to outpace the Wildcats (14-5, 4-2), who fell from their perch atop the Big 12 with the loss.

The game was tied at 61-all with under five minutes to play, but Iowa State uncorked a 13-1 run, aided by a technical foul assessed to Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, to push the lead back to double digits in a wild final sprint to the finish line.

Milan Momcilovic had 19 points while Curtis Jones added 18 for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Tamin Lipsey returns to the lineup

A metaphorical and collective gasp almost certainly emanated from central Iowa last week when starting point guard Tamin Lipsey left Iowa State’s loss to BYU gripping his left shoulder. Certainly, Lipsey’s status as the Cyclones’ leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals was central to the concerns of a lengthy absence, but Lipsey’s steadying presence, quiet leadership and ability to make his teammates better loomed large as well.

Ultimately, though, Lipsey missed just one game – a road win over a top-25 TCU team – and showed little rust in his shoulder, though some in his game against the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Ames was his usual gritty defensive self, driving through screens and not shying away from contact despite the balky shoulder. It was the same on the offensive end, with Lipsey showing no hesitation to drive to the rim and draw contact.

Lipsey’s statistical line, though, wasn’t as pristine as it often is. He finished 2-of-10 from the floor along with five turnovers, though he also contributed six assists and three rebounds.

Up next

Iowa State’s Sunflower State series continues Saturday with No. 8 Kansas set to come to Hilton Coliseum.

The game will tip at 12:30 p.m. and be broadcast by CBS.

The Jayhawks (16-3, 3-2) have won three of their last four. They had also won seven straight against the Cyclones until last season when Iowa State was able to best them in Ames.

It will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams as the Big 12’s unbalanced schedule leaves Iowa State without a game in Lawrence for the first time since 1921.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball outlasts Kansas State down the stretch