Iowa State basketball loses Big 12 opener to No. 11 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. − The Big 12 is going to be a whole different sort of challenge than Iowa State's non-conference schedule.

That was immediately apparent Saturday in the Cyclones’ conference opener.

Iowa State struggled to find consistent rhythm on both ends of the floor and ultimately did not have enough to topple No. 11 Oklahoma, which downed the Cyclones, 71-63, at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) got off to a slow start, but still hung with the Sooners (13-1, 1-0) until the end.

Iowa State led with just over 4 minutes to play, but Oklahoma unleashed a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead and control, neither of which the Sooners would relinquish.

"We’ve got to string (defensive) stops together," Iowa State senior Robert Jones said. "It’s tough when you can’t get a stop down the stretch, especially on the road.

"That’s something we’ve got to get better at moving forward."

Milan Momcilovic, Hason Ward and Robert Jones all had 12 points to lead the Cyclones. Ward and Jones both had seven rebounds as well.

Oklahoma shot 47 percent from the floor and was 10-of-25 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

The Cyclones return to Hilton Coliseum for their Big 12 home opener against league newcomer and third-ranked Houston on Tuesday (6 p.m.; ESPN2).

Final four minutes spell defeat

Iowa State seemed to use every bit of grit and resiliency it could muster to take an improbable 58-57 lead with 4 minutes, 10 seconds to play. The Cyclones had put themselves in excellent position to steal a road win against a top-15 team.

Then it unraveled.

Oklahoma scored on seven of its final eight possessions while Iowa State scored on just two of eight. The Sooners outscored the Cyclones 14-5 in those decisive last minutes.

"That last four minutes, we’ve got to be able to hang our hat defensively on what we do every single day," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "As this team continues to still come together, we’re still forming that identity. We’ve got to demand more from ourselves.

"They’re a great team. They’ve got a lot of good players. But we believe in what we do defensively, and we’ve got to trust it down the stretch because we didn’t get timely stops and obviously that’s where they gained the separation."

Tamin Lipsey has rare off night

One of the most consistent things Iowa State has been able to count on through the season’s first two months is that Tamin Lipsey is going to play exceedingly well.

That did not materialize against the Sooners.

Lipsey, who has played at an All-Big 12 level this season, was 1-of-10 from the floor before fouling out in the last minute of the game.

"Their versatility, their quickness defensively – I don’t think he was able to get to some of the same spots offensively to get downhill and get to the rim and finish plays," Otzelberger said. "That will always be the strength of Tamin’s game, to get into the paint, see it go through, get to the basket, get to the foul line and then when the jump shot presents itself, knock it down.

"(Oklahoma) did a good job."

Still, Lipsey’s value to Iowa State goes far beyond his scoring, and he contributed five rebounds and five assists to help offset his tough night shooting.

Lipsey’s struggles probably say more about what a high level he’s been playing at this season rather than any significant issues moving forward.

Rotation tweaks

Iowa State had settled on a seven-man rotation over the last few weeks, but Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger made adjustments to that Saturday.

The biggest change is Ward, who returned last week after an extended absence due to a foot injury. The 6-foot-8 forward was one of Iowa State’s top performers against the Sooners, and it looks as though he’ll have a big role moving forward after Saturday’s 18 minutes.

"He’s giving us a lot of athleticism," Jones said. "For me, he gives me a good break off the court, and good leadership overall."

Demarion Watson also got extended run after essentially falling out of the rotation in November. The sophomore from Minnesota played 15 minutes, the first time he’s hit double-digits since Nov. 13.

"You get into Big 12 play and you know you're going to have to play deeper," Otzelberger said. "The games, they’re physical. I felt like we’re going to need to play nine guys and be prepared to do it.

"(Watson has) done a good job in preparation getting ready. I was pretty happy with how he played today. Felt like he had some energy plays on the glass.

"I was pleased with what he did here today."

Watson recorded two points and three rebounds in his extended stint on the floor. Jackson Paveletzke saw his minutes drop as a result, logging 11 after playing in at least 20 in seven straight games.

"More than anything, it’s understanding that in this league the physical style of play, the quality of the coaches and the players," Otzelberger said, "you’re going to need to play a little bit deeper."

Up next

As if a road game against a top-15 opponent wasn’t enough to start Big 12 play, Iowa State gets an even tougher assignment to start next week.

Third-ranked and undefeated Houston will visit Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night for the first Big 12 home game of the season for the Cyclones.

Iowa State has played Houston only six times in its history, with the last coming in 2010 (an Iowa State win in double-OT), but Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson is plenty familiar to the Cyclones after 12 years as the Sooners’ head coach. Sampson went 9-6 against Iowa State while at Oklahoma.

The Cougars, who are ranked No. 1 by KenPom.com, enter the matchup 14-0 after blasting West Virginia, 89-55, at home Saturday.

Oklahoma's Sam Godwin scores against Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic during Saturday's game in Norman, Okla.

