Iowa State basketball to host Marquette as part of Big 12/Big East Battle in 2024

Iowa State basketball has added another marquee opponent to its 2024-25 schedule.

On Thursday, the program announced that it would welcome Marquette to Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 4, 2024, as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. The Golden Eagles, who were a 2-seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, are coming off a season in which they finished 27-10 overall and reached the Sweet 16, where they fell to eventual Final Four team NC State. The team finished second in the Big East to eventual national champion UConn.

The Cyclones are a perfect 4-0 in the event, which dates to the 2019 season. All-time, Iowa State is 3-5 against Marquette, but it does hold a 3-2 record in the five games played in Ames. The last meeting between the two squads was in 77-69 back in 2004, a victory that sent the Cyclones to the NIT Final Four.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball to host Marquette in Big 12/Big East Battle