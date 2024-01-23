Iowa State basketball 'hopeful' Tamin Lipsey can play Wednesday against Kansas State

AMES – Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey was on the practice floor Tuesday morning, but it remains to be seen if he’ll return to the lineup Wednesday night.

Lipsey, who missed Saturday’s win at TCU, remains day-to-day with a sprained shoulder, according to Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger.

That leaves Lipsey questionable for Wednesday’s game at Hilton Coliseum against Kansas State (8 p.m.; ESPN2).

“We want to make sure we’re doing what’s best for him and his health and his well-being,” Otzelberger said. “I want to make sure if he’s to play (Wednesday), he feels up to it totally, not that we’re just looking at it as how important he is to our team.

“He hasn’t done anything contact-wise yet. So we’ll see. I’m hopeful that he can play (Wednesday).”

Lipsey is Iowa State’s leader in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists, but the 18th-ranked Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) were able to score their first league road win Saturday over the Horned Frogs with him on the bench thanks to big contributions elsewhere.

“Even though Tamin was down, we had a lot of guys step up,” Iowa State senior Tre King said. “That gave us a lot of encouragement, knowing that we’re very deep as a team.

Anybody can step up at any given time, no matter the circumstances.”

Lipsey suffered the injury late in Iowa State’s loss last week at BYU.

"It was something that happened last year, so I was familiar with it,” Lipsey told The Register after Saturday’s game at TCU. "Just didn’t feel right.

“I’m hopeful to play Wednesday. That’s the goal."

Lipsey was able to participate in the non-contact and shooting portions of Iowa State’s practice Tuesday after previously being sidelined for the totality of practices. If he is unable to play against the Wildcats (14-4, 4-1), who sit atop the Big 12 standings, it would point to a potential return Saturday against No. 8 Kansas (12:30 p.m.; CBS).

“We’ve got to do what’s best for him, regardless of what’s coming at us,” Otzelberger said. “It’s the pain tolerance. It’s the range of motion. It’s him feeling up for it too. He’s an elite competitor. I don’t want him to be out there feeling like he can’t be at his best.

“He deserves the right to feel at his best to be out there. If he is, he’ll go. If he’s not, we’ll continue to evaluate as we move forward.”

