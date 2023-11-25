Iowa State basketball falls to Virginia Tech at ESPN Events Invitational

Iowa State men's basketball suffered its first loss of the season Friday, dropping a 71-62 contest to Virginia Tech at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

The Cyclones (5-1) started off in a seesaw affair, with the lead trading back and forth between TJ Otzelberger's squad and the Hokies (5-1) in the first half. But with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening frame, Virginia Tech took control. The Hokies led for the final 27: 24 of the contest to earn a spot in Saturday's tournament title game.

Despite the loss, Milan Momcilovic was the highlight of the night. The freshman was the leading scorer for Iowa State on Friday, posting 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He also went 3-for-5 from long range. Two more Cyclones hit double figures in the loss, Tamin Lipsey (18) and Tre King (10). Overall, Iowa State shot 42% from the field and just 23.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones will take on No. 13 Texas A&M in the third-place game on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball loses to Virgina Tech at ESPN Events Invitational