Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger meets the media on the Tailgate Tour

Knicks Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on playing against good friends Tyrese Haiburton and Pascal Siakam When the Knicks and Pacers square off in Game 1 of their playoff series on Monday night, each team will see some familiar faces. Jalen Brunson became close friends with Tyrese Haliburton on USA Basketball team last summer while OG Anunoby was teammates with Pascal Siakam in Toronto. Anunoby admitted "it will be a little weird" facing Siakam but both players are looking forward to the challenge. Brunson called Haliburton a "great player" and expects a fast-paced series from both teams.

18:33 Now Playing Paused