Iowa State adds 11th commit to 2025 class in defensive lineman BJ Carter from Florida

Iowa State football continues to roll on the recruiting trail, adding 2025 defensive lineman BJ Carter to its class.

Carter is unrated by 247Sports and Rivals, but holds several Division I offers from schools such as North Carolina State, West Virginia, Connecticut, East Carolina and others. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive lineman out of Middlesburg High School in Florida had 40 tackles in his previous high school season, as well as two sacks. At his weight, he likely projects as a defensive end as of now.

Carter is the 11th commit of the 2025 class after three commits found their way to Ames on June 9. The Cyclones rank 48th nationally in recruiting for 2025 and 10th in the new-look Big 12 per 247 Sports' rankings. Algona quarterback Alex Manske is the team's highest-rated 2025 recruit.

