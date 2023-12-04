Iowa stands pat in US LBM Coaches Poll after Big Ten Championship game

The coaches understood the challenge that the Iowa Hawkeyes faced in the Big Ten Championship game.

Despite being shutout in the Big Ten title game, Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) remained static at No. 17 nationally in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

It makes sense that the coaches’ opinions of the Hawkeyes weren’t radically changed by a loss to the now-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

After Michigan at No. 1, the rest of the top five features No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Florida State and Texas and Alabama garnering identical points for a tie at No. 4.

In the season’s final College Football Playoff rankings, Michigan checked in at No. 1, Washington at No. 2, Texas at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4. It was an unprecedented move to leave out Power Five champion and unbeaten Florida State. But, that’s exactly what’s happened as the Seminoles are on the outside of the College Football Playoff looking in.

Iowa fell one spot in the final CFP rankings to No. 17 nationally, while the Hawkeyes dropped two spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll.

Iowa’s bowl destination is set in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2024 at noon CT. It marks the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs.

Iowa trails the all-time series, 1-2. The Hawkeyes beat Tennessee, 28-22, in Atlanta in the 1982 Peach Bowl. Then, Tennessee topped Iowa, 23-22, in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 30 in 1987. The two teams also met to end the 2014 college football season where Tennessee topped Iowa, 45-28, on Jan. 2, 2015 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll after conference championship weekend:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1,535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1,358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1,351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1,351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 1,275 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1,187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1,092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1,023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 707 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson, 107; Troy, 66; Kansas State, 64; Utah, 36; Kansas, 17; West Virginia, 8; Miami (OH), 8; Toledo, 7; Boise State, 7; San Jose State, 3; New Mexico State, 1

