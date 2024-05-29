Iowa Speedway announces two sell outs for NASCAR weekend

May 28—Iowa Corn is proud to be the entitlement partner of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will showcase the performance of ethanol at the fastest short-track on the planet.

"I'm pleased to share with the NASCAR family, why choosing higher blends of ethanol benefits everyone," said Stan Nelson, a farmer from Middletown and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board President. "We can make a sustainable difference today, without buying a whole new vehicle, but by simply choosing to fuel up with ethanol at the pump. And not only are we benefiting the environment but also our economy, as ethanol is the most affordable renewable fuel option on the market today."

Grandstand tickets and camping for the Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, are sold out.

The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will take place at 6 p.m. on June 16 and be shown live on USA Network.

This inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway culminates a weekend that will also include a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. on June 15 on USA Network and ARCA Menards Series racing on June 14.

All three series are scheduled to be on track on June 14, prior to the ARCA Menards Series event.

Iowa Speedway announces sold-out NASCAR races

Iowa Speedway announced that its sold-out NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 15 will be called the Hy-Vee PERKS 250.

In addition, Hy-Vee becomes the Official Grocer of Iowa Speedway and Kansas Speedway as excitement for NASCAR's return to the Fastest Short Track on the Planet continues to build.

"Hy-Vee has long been a tremendous supporter of Iowa Speedway, and we're thrilled they are joining our historic upcoming NASCAR weekend in a major way," said Iowa Speedway President Eric Peterson. "Hy-Vee plays a vital role in the communities in our state and our region so their involvement is yet another sign that everyone is rallying behind the return of NASCAR racing to Iowa."

Hy-Vee also is the entitlement partner with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway on July 12-14.

The Hy-Vee PERKS 250 is the second of three races scheduled for the historic NASCAR weekend at Iowa Speedway on June 14-16. The weekend begins with the ARCA Menards Series race on June 14 and continues on June 15 with the Hy-Vee PERKS 250, the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway since 2019.

"Hy-Vee is thrilled to be part of NASCAR's return to Iowa Speedway," said Matt Nickell, vice president of sports marketing for Hy-Vee. "This is a natural partnership for us as there is a strong fan base for both NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in Iowa."

And then on June 16, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Iowa Speedway history.

Although tickets for Saturday and Sunday's races are already sold out, fans can see all three series on the track on June 14 as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practices will precede the ARCA Menards Series race.

Only a scant number of tickets remain for June 14 so fans need to visit www.iowaspeedway.com now to secure their seats while supplies last.

