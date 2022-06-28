Iowa set to play Seton Hall, full 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule released

While official dates and times are still to be determined, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that the matchups for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games are officially set.

The annual inter-conference challenge between the Big Ten and the Big East features eight games. Introduced in the 2015-16 men’s college basketball season, Iowa is set for its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The Hawkeyes will reportedly travel to take on Seton Hall. Iowa owns a 1-2 mark in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, beating Marquette in 2015, 89-61, losing to Seton Hall in Iowa City in 2016, 91-83, and falling to DePaul in 2019, 93-78.

In Iowa’s 2015 win over Marquette, the Hawkeyes were paced by guard Peter Jok’s 20 points and 4-of-6 made 3-pointers. Jarrod Uthoff, Anthony Clemmons, Mike Gesell, and Adam Woodbury all added double-figure scoring for Iowa in the win over the Golden Eagles.

In 2016 against Seton Hall, Jok had another monster night, registering 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Cook added 24 points for the Hawkeyes, but it wasn’t enough as Seton Hall shot 47.1% from 3-point range, 50.8% from the floor and had three different 20-plus scorers that night. The Pirates’ Myles Powell scored 26, Desi Rodriguez added 25 and Khadeen Carrington chipped in with 20 points.

The Hawkeyes will be looking to exact some revenge for that setback in 2016 and have a chance to regain the all-time series lead over Seton Hall as well as even their mark in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Iowa and Seton Hall have met just twice. The first meeting took place in late December of 1982 when Iowa routed Seton Hall, 85-63.

Here’s a look at all of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games matchups with last season’s overall and conference records attached.

Iowa at Seton Hall

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: 26-10 (12-8 Big Ten)

Seton Hall: 21-11 (11-8 Big East)

Villanova at Michigan State

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova: 30-8 (16-4 Big East)

Michigan State: 23-13 (11-9 Big Ten)

Indiana at Xavier

Story continues

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana: 21-14 (9-11 Big Ten)

Xavier: 23-13 (8-11 Big East)

Marquette at Purdue

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marquette: 19-13 (11-8 Big East)

Purdue: 29-8 (14-6 Big Ten)

Butler at Penn State

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Butler: 14-19 (6-14 Big East)

Penn State: 14-17 (7-13 Big Ten)

Northwestern at Georgetown

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern: 15-16 (7-13 Big Ten)

Georgetown: 6-25 (0-19 Big East)

Nebraska at St. John's

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska: 10-22 (4-16 Big Ten)

St. John’s: 17-15 (8-11 Big East)

DePaul at Minnesota

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DePaul: 15-16 (6-14 Big East)

Minnesota: 13-17 (4-16 Big Ten)

[listicle id=5008]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1