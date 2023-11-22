Iowa seeking history at Nebraska on Black Friday

Despite punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game in their 15-13 win over Illinois last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes still have a lot to play for this Friday against Nebraska.

The thought of sitting starters out for this “nothing” game to finish the regular season hasn’t even crossed the minds of the players this week as they prepare to take on their rivals. Offensive tackle Mason Richman was very clear on the team’s stance for the game on Tuesday. Iowa cannot wait to try and finish out their regular season with a bang.

While some may think it’s a meaningless game, there’s actually quite a bit on the line. Besides personal pride and the Heroes Trophy, Iowa has a chance to make some history this week.

The Hawkeyes can lock up a 10-win season with a win on Friday. It would be the program’s 11th season with 10 or more wins in school history and the eighth time the Hawkeyes would have accomplished that feat under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

It would also be just the seventh time in program history that the Hawkeyes won 10 or more games during the regular season. Kirk Ferentz and his men would naturally like to accomplish that.

“We have a lot to play for. Certainly by the time you play any conference game, there’s a lot to play for. We’d sure as heck like to get our tenth win. We know it’s not going to come easy over in Lincoln. Look forward to that. Hopefully we’ll finish strong and play our best football of the season,” Ferentz said.

Their Big Ten Championship game date aside, seriously competing for the Heroes Trophy is something that’s in the DNA of this Iowa program.

“I’ve always looked at it, every game is important. I know it’s not always that way. When I coached at Worcester Academy, that was the most important thing going on at that given time when we played, and it’s just how people are wired. We have every intention of doing all we can to win Friday knowing it’s going to be really tough,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz made sure to stress how much of a challenge Nebraska would be this week. He has nothing but respect for his opponent, and the job that first-year coach Matt Rhule has done in Lincoln.

“Talking about Nebraska, Coach Rhule’s done a great job. Basically a new staff, one holdover. They’ve done a great job in a short amount of time, 5-6 right now, playing good football. It’s kind of interesting, if you look at their schedule, they lost the first two games, won five out of the next six, really looked good, and now they’ve lost three straight.

“You look at it, it’s two three-point losses, last week in overtime it ended up being a seven-point game. They’re playing well, playing competitively and doing a heck of a job. My compliments certainly to the staff and also their players. Their players have done a really good job. They have a lot of new faces but also a lot of guys who have been there, and they’re playing at a really high level. It’s a real compliment to them,” Ferentz said.

Certainly sounds like a man taking his competition and the occasion seriously. It’s par for the course when it comes to Ferentz and Iowa. A strongly run organization, Ferentz knows what it takes to build a winning culture. Even with his success, he knows to never take any of it for granted.

“To the other part, with all due respect, I think people don’t understand how tough it is to win games at any level… It’s hard to win games. Sometimes we get a little spoiled and think it’s going to be easy or we’ve done this before so we’ll do it again. It just doesn’t work that way. It’s really competitive,” Ferentz said.

As Ferentz alluded to in his comments, this upcoming matchup is a great example. On paper, Iowa is the better team and should win. Nebraska is fighting to make it to a bowl game, meanwhile Iowa won the Big Ten West division. In football, things are never that simple, though.

“Nebraska is a great illustration of it. They haven’t been to a bowl game in a while. I don’t know how long it’s been, but they’re playing like a bowl team right now. They’re playing well. Yeah, I think sometimes we all lose sight about how tough it is and how many things have to go right for you to win.

“I can’t think of too many times, at least hopefully, where I’ve ever assumed things are going to happen. It’s usually pretty tough. If we could get ten, that would be really special, but it’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure,” Ferentz said.

Iowa kicks off at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS with the Heroes Trophy at stake.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire