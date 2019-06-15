Gander Trucks qualifying, Xfinity Series final practice canceled at Iowa Weather played a significant factor in Saturday's Iowa Speedway on-track activity. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying was canceled and the lineup was set by the rule book -- putting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota of Chandler Smith in the top starting spot for tonight's scheduled M&M's 200 presented by Casey's General Store […]

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying was canceled and the lineup was set by the rule book — putting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota of Chandler Smith in the top starting spot for tonight’s scheduled M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Smith is making his national series debut in this race and topped opening practice. Tonight’s Gander Trucks race is the second event in the three-race Triple Truck Challenge, which awards a $50,000 bonus to the race winner.

The opening Xfinity Series practice session at Iowa Speedway was moved to 5:30 p.m. ET, from an original 3:05 p.m ET slate but was also shortened due to lightning and rain. Weather also forced the final Xfinity Series practice slated for 7:05 p.m. ET to be canceled.

This weekend’s race at Iowa marks the 14th race of the season for the Xfinity Series. Defending series champion Tyler Reddick is atop the standings followed by Christopher Bell and Cole Custer. The three drivers have totaled nine wins so far this season.

Sunday will see the Xfinity drivers qualify (2:35 p.m. ET, FS2) with the CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.