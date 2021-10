Yahoo Sports

Gather around, ladies and gentlemen, as Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to one of the wildest college football Saturdays in recent memory. Where else can one start other than College Station, Texas, where the unranked Texas A&M Aggies stunned the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide 41-38. Do expect Bama to still make the playoffs? The guys also break down the epic Oklahoma comeback over Texas in Dallas, Iowa outlasting Penn State, Michigan surviving on the road at Nebraska, as well as the overall Heisman Trophy race.