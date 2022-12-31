Iowa rolling thanks to pair of pick-sixes against Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Kentucky figured to have problems with Iowa’s defense in the Music City Bowl as quarterback Will Levin opted out of the game.

So, it isn’t surprising the Hawkeyes have a pair of pick-sixes in the first half.

The first was by Xavier Nwankpa, who returned it 52 yards.

Then, Cooper DeJean snagged a pass from Destin Wade and waltzed 14 yards into the end zone.

The Hawkeyes were up 21-0 with the defense doing most of the scoring, as usual.

.@HawkeyeFootball with its SECOND pick-six of the day‼️ pic.twitter.com/0JO3Cxxwy3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2022

PICK-SIX‼️ @HawkeyeFootball up by 2️⃣ TDs over Kentucky 👏 pic.twitter.com/5AmrPszvw9 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2022

