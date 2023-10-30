Iowa remains among receiving votes category in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to action this week with a trip to Chicago to take on Northwestern (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) from inside Wrigley Field.

After a bye week, it’s an important date for Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to bounce back and keep pace for the race in the Big Ten West. Currently, there’s a logjam at the top.

Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin are each 3-2 in Big Ten play as the season heads into Week 10. The Hawkeyes’ stretch run features games against Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska.

As Week 10 arrives, Iowa finds itself occupying the same spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll rankings. The Hawkeyes are outside the poll, but remain in the receiving votes category. Iowa earned 20 points in the latest poll. The Hawkeyes received 24 points last week.

Like the rest of the season, the three Big Ten East powers all find themselves within the top 10 of this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Michigan is ranked No. 2, Ohio State No. 3 and Penn State checks in as the nation’s No. 9 team.

The full top 10 looks like this: Georgia is ranked No. 1, Michigan No. 2, Ohio State No. 3, Florida State No. 4, Washington No. 5, Texas No. 6, Oregon No. 7, Alabama No. 8, Penn State No. 9 and Ole Miss No. 10.

Kansas saw the largest upward trajectory this week, jumping up 15 spots from outside the top 25 to No. 23 nationally after a 38-33 upset win over Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the Sooners dipped five spots.

The largest drop was North Carolina as the Tar Heels plummeted eight spots to No. 25 after a 46-42 loss at Georgia Tech. Oregon State also slid seven spots to No. 19 after falling 27-24 at Arizona.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll entering Week 10.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 8-0 1,520 (3) – 3 Ohio State 8-0 1,454 (3) – 4 Florida State 8-0 1,439 – 5 Washington 8-0 1,344 – 6 Texas 7-1 1,212 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,211 +2 8 Alabama 7-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 7-1 1,072 +1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 1,021 +1 11 Oklahoma 7-1 948 -5 12 Notre Dame 7-2 847 +2 13 LSU 6-2 809 +2 14 Missouri 7-1 741 +2 15 Louisville 7-1 701 +3 16 Tennessee 6-2 553 +4 17 Air Force 8-0 523 +2 18 Utah 6-2 509 -5 19 Oregon State 6-2 465 -7 20 UCLA 6-2 309 +4 21 Tulane 7-1 304 +2 22 USC 7-2 239 – 23 Kansas 6-2 182 +15 24 James Madison 8-0 169 +1 25 North Carolina 6-2 120 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State, 85; Oklahoma State, 62; Fresno State, 51; Miami (Fla.), 35; Duke, 33; Iowa, 20; Arizona, 18; Liberty, 15; SMU, 6; Florida, 3; UNLV, 1; Toledo, 1; Kentucky, 1

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire