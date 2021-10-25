Iowa releases their full depth chart for Wisconsin week

Asher Low
·4 min read

No, the Iowa Hawkeyes are not trying to gain some mysterious advantage by withholding their depth chart from the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes released their full depth chart this morning, as Wisconsin and Iowa get ready to battle in a game that could decide the Big Ten West. Iowa is coming off of their bye week, but fell to Purdue at home their last time out. Wisconsin is fresh off of a road win over the Boilermakers, and looking to climb atop the Big Ten West standings.

Here is a look at the complete Iowa depth chart headed into the Big Ten West showdown at Camp Randall:

Quarterback

Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

1. Spencer Petras

2. Alex Padilla

Running Back/Fullback

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

RB

1. Tyler Goodson

2. Ivory Kelly-Martin

FB

1. Monte Pottebaum

2. Turner Pallisard

Wide Receivers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: Tyrone Tracy

Keagan Johnson

WR2: Nico Ragaini

Charlie Jones

Tight End

Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

1. Sam LaPorta

2. Luke Lachey

Offensive Line

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Left Tackle

1. Mason Richman

2. Jack Plumb

Left Guard

1. Kyler Schott

2. Cody Ince

Center

1. Tyler Linderbaum

2. Matt Fagan

Right Guard

1. Connor Colby

2. Justin Britt

Right Tackle

1. Nick DeJong

2. Tyler Elsbury

Defensive Line

Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell (No. 31) and sophomore lineman Logan Lee team up to sack Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City,

Left D-End

1. John Waggoner

2. Joe Evans

Left D-Tackle

1. Noah Shannon

2. Lukas Van Ness

Right D-Tackle

1. Logan Lee

2. Yahya Black

Right D-End

1. Zach VanValkenburg

2. Deontae Craig

Linebackers

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson (44) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) and teammates during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

CASH/LEO

1. Dane Belton (4-2-5)

2. Jestin Jacobs (4-3)

MLB

1. Jack Campbell

2. Jay Higgins

WLB

1. Seth Benson

2. Kyler Fisher

Cornerbacks

Oct 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) celebrates his interception in the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Left Corner

1. Matt Hankins

2. Xavior Williams

Right Corner

1. Terry Roberts

2. Jermari Harris

Safeties

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) tackle Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Free Safety

1. Jack Koerner

2. Quinn Schulte

Strong Safety

1. Kaevon Merriweather

2. Sebastian Castro

Special Teams

Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20.

Kicker

1. Caleb Shudak

Punter

1. Tory Taylor

Kick Returner

1. Charlie Jones

