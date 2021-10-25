Iowa releases their full depth chart for Wisconsin week

Yahoo Life Videos

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Lance Bass first burst onto the scene as part of the über-popular boy band *NSYNC, which conquered the world with two Diamond-certified albums, six Top 10 hits (including a No. 1 megahit with "It's Gonna Be Me"), and eight Grammy Award nominations. Since then, his star has far from faded. He released an autobiography, Out of Sync, in 2007; appeared in numerous television shows and films including his Top 3 finish on Dancing with the Stars; and produced films and documentaries including most recently The Boy Band Con: The Lou Perlman Story on Youtube Premium. Lately, Bass has been busy on the home front. He and his husband, actor and artist Michael Turchin, recently welcomed twins Violet and Alexander! Bass chatted with Yahoo Life about the items he depends on to get through these long days. And yes, strong coffee is in the mix. Read on for more. Latme Electric Scalp Massager Relaxing at the end of the day is incredibly important to Bass. And the Latme Electric Scalp Massager is his tool of choice. "It is amazing. Not only does it feel good, like it's actually scratching your head...you can even put it on your face, you can put it on your neck, anywhere really! I'm obsessed with it, so every night, [I use it] right before going to bed." The Latme massager has 28 individual nodes with 3D deep-kneading for the perfect massage...and with four different modes, you can choose the intensity that's right for you. The Company of Animals Pet Corrector Next is the item that proved to be a game changer for Lance Bass in his job as fur-dad: the Company of Animals Pet Corrector. "I love my dogs, our rescues are the best thing ever...but they're horribly trained!" he shared with a laugh. "The only thing that works to get them to stop in their tracks and actually listen to me is this pet corrector." This Pet Corrector emits a hiss of compressed air to interrupt pets' unwanted behavior and distract them enough for owners to insert a positive command, like "Sit" or "Down." Bass added: "This has saved my life for a few years now," and with over 4 million units sold worldwide, it's certain that he's not the only one. Boon Grass Countertop Drying Rack Surprise! This cute patch of grass is actually a super-popular baby essential! The Boon Grass Countertop Drying Rack holds bottles, cups and more; an easy-clean base allows water to drain. Says Bass: "It just looks cool on your counter, and this is where you put baby bottles and all that to dry and keep it nice and sanitary." Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee "When I see this come out, I know that the holidays are with us," Bass shared about the Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee. "...The holidays are my favorite time of year!" This medium roast ground coffee blends 100 percent Arabica beans with herbal flavors and notes of sweet maple for a truly transporting jolt. And, most excitingly for Bass, it's an easy way to enjoy his favorite coffee at home while caring for his new babies. Keep an eye out this holiday season for an epic Lance Bass x Starbucks collab: "I teamed up this year with Starbucks for their holiday presence exchange!" Apple Wireless MagSafe Charger "Everyone needs a charger, and I use this one...it's great because I put this in my office at my production company and it's kind of used by everyone," enthused Bass. The Apple Wireless MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap, and is compatible with just about any Apple iPhone model from 8 Plus and up, and both Pro and standard AirPods.