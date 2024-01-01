Iowa releases Cheez-It Citrus Bowl availability report vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 college football season concludes today in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers.

With a win, Iowa would capture its fourth 11-win season in program history. The Hawkeyes would get to play spoiler in Vols five-star freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s first career start.

As kickoff rapidly arrives, Iowa released its availability report for today’s contest versus Tennessee.

Junior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett is listed as questionable for today’s Citrus Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 260 pound defensive lineman from Cedar Rapids has recorded 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one interception this season.

Hurkett’s lone interception set up backup kicker Marshall Meeder’s walk-off, 38-yard winner in Iowa’s 13-10 victory at Nebraska.

Meanwhile, a trio of Hawkeyes were listed as out. Sophomore defensive back TJ Hall, redshirt freshman wide receiver Reese Osgood and junior tight end Luke Lachey were all listed as out versus Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.

Hall has appeared in six games this season and compiled five tackles. He has not played since Iowa’s 20-14 win versus Purdue on Oct. 7. Lachey tallied 10 receptions for 131 yards before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury in the Hawkeyes’ 41-10 Week 3 win over Western Michigan.

Lachey announced his decision to return to Iowa for the 2024 season on Friday.

Kickoff versus Tennessee is set for noon CT on ABC.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire