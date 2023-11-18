Iowa releases availability report vs. Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes can clinch the Big Ten West with a Senior Day victory over Illinois today from Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) comes in after its most complete performance of the 2023 season, a 22-0 shutout victory over Rutgers. Hawkeye sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill was effective, passing for 223 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense did what is expected of that unit for the Hawkeyes. In addition to blanking Rutgers—the Hawkeyes’ first shutout of the season—Iowa also limited the Scarlet Knights to just 127 yards of total offense. It’s the 24th consecutive game that an Iowa opponent finished with less than 400 yards of total offense.

As the Hawkeyes turn their attention to an Illinois team that’s won back-to-back games, they do so after more unfortunate injury news. Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed on Wednesday night that star cornerback Cooper DeJean had been lost for the season.

That DeJean news came in the middle of the week after Ferentz’s weekly press conference where he offered this injury update.

“Injury-wise, we get Stilianos back. He should be healthy, back practicing now. I don’t see Beau Stephens making it for sure, and Diante Vines very unlikely. Otherwise, I think everybody’s got a chance,” Ferentz said.

Now, as kickoff against Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) approaches, the Hawkeyes’ official availability report has been released.

Junior wide receiver Diante Vines, sophomore defensive back TJ Hall, freshman running back TJ Washington, redshirt freshman wide receiver Reese Osgood, sophomore linebacker Zach Twedt and sophomore offensive lineman Beau Stephens join DeJean and junior tight end Luke Lachey as Hawkeyes that are listed out.

Iowa has no players listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, for Illinois, freshman running back Kaden Feagin is listed as out, while junior wide receiver Pat Bryant is listed as questionable.

Kickoff against the Illini is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

