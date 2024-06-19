Iowa RB Leshon Williams discusses early changes with Tim Lester offense

Iowa senior running back Leshon Williams was one of a handful of players that met with the media on Tuesday as the Hawkeyes continue with summer workouts.

After a season in which Iowa’s offense ranked last nationally in total offense and second-to-last nationally in scoring offense, Williams was asked what Iowa needs to do in order to be more effective in 2024.

“Score more touchdowns. Run the ball, be more explosive, make the one guy miss and make the makeable plays like always and make sure that we’re doing our assignment,” Williams said.

Asked what gives him confidence that can and will be the case for Iowa, Williams commented on why he feels that may happen for the Hawkeyes.

“Just every year, each and every year no matter what, the team just comes in and completely works hard. I know the coaches are trying to make a change, the players are trying to make a change. Nobody want to be on the bottom, so you can just tell by all the players’ work ethic that everybody’s trying to improve,” Williams said.

Of course, Iowa will have a new offensive coordinator in 2024. Former Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester takes over the OC role in Iowa City.

Williams shared his early impressions of what it’s like working with coach Lester.

“He’s very creative. I feel like he’s got a lot of explosive plays in our playbook. We’re going to open up a lot of things and I’m excited to see what he’s got for us for the season,” Williams said.

The reports are that Iowa intends to utilize more pre-snap motion with its offense under Lester. Listening to Williams, Iowa might have more in store for its running backs in 2024 as well.

“Put us in a lot more pass concepts. Use us as more of a receiver,” Williams said of changes for the running backs in Lester’s offense. “Just try to use us all around. Not just running backs, but put us deeper down the field, take advantage of mismatches with linebackers and stuff like that. It’s like he believes in us to play a little receiver, too.”

Williams is working his way back from a left ankle sprain, but he said he should be healthy in a few weeks’ time.

“Oh, it’s getting better. Making progress. I’ll be ready for the season,” Williams said.

The 5-foot-10, 208 pound running back out of Richards High School in Chicago has gotten better every season with Iowa and is coming off a true breakout campaign in 2023.

Williams was Iowa’s leading rusher last season, carrying 170 times for 821 rushing yards and one score. The senior back is hopeful his upward trajectory continues in 2024 as he continues to get more touches and now has the experience as well.

“I’m only getting better and better each and every season. It’s gonna be a lot better this season. Just another year of me playing more. The more I play, I feel like the more effective I’m going to be in games,” Williams said.

