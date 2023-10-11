Iowa QB Deacon Hill: ‘There’s no animosity towards Wisconsin football at all. I love those guys…I love that program’

Wisconsin football will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline when it takes the field Saturday against the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes: former backup quarterback Deacon Hill.

Hill committed to Wisconsin as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He went on to spend 2021 and part of 2022 with the program, though entered the transfer portal in mid-October after Wisconsin announced the firing of long-time head coach Paul Chryst.

The California native ended up committing to Iowa, where he has been thrust into the starting role with Cade McNamara out for the season. Given the context surrounding Saturday’s game, Hill spoke this week about his relationship with the Wisconsin program and his time spend in Madison:

#Hawkeyes QB Deacon Hill, who transferred from the #Badgers last year: "There’s no animosity towards Wisconsin football at all. I love those guys. I love that town. I love that program." — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) October 10, 2023

Iowa QB Deacon Hill on his departure from Wisconsin after Paul Chryst was fired: “Had nothing to do with the program. I loved that program to death, and it was a big part of my life for a long time. It just felt like you know, I was kind of outgrowing the place, both in life and… — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) October 10, 2023

While the stats aren’t great, Hill is 2-0 as Iowa’s starter with wins over Michigan State and Purdue. With the winner of Saturday’s game gaining complete control of the Big Ten West, it isn’t a stretch to say this could be the biggest game of the young quarterback’s career.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire