Iowa-Purdue kickoff time announced on Peacock

As the Iowa Hawkeyes gear up for this Saturday’s date against Michigan State, the details for Iowa’s Week 6 contest against Purdue are now confirmed.

The Hawkeyes will kick off against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT. It is Iowa’s Homecoming date and was previously announced as a game that’s set to exclusively stream on Peacock.

When the first details of Iowa’s 2023 schedule trickled out back in late May, Iowa’s home game versus Purdue was listed as either a 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. start time.

Now, it’s locked in for 2:30 p.m. CT on Peacock.

🚨 KICK TIME 🚨 Our Homecoming Game will kick off at 2:30 pm CT next Saturday, Oct. 7.

Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is looking to right itself after an embarrassing performance last week where Penn State blanked the Hawkeyes, 31-0. It was the first time Iowa had been shut out since losing by the identical score to Illinois on Oct. 14, 2000 in Kirk Ferentz’s second season leading the program.

Meanwhile, Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) is struggling to begin 2023 with first-year head coach Ryan Walters. The former Illini defensive coordinator has seen his team rank among the nation’s worst in total defense and scoring defense.

The Boilermakers rank 99th in total defense, surrendering 404 yards of offense to opponents per game. Purdue is further down the board in scoring defense, ranking 108th nationally while allowing 32.25 points per game.

Purdue opened with a 39-35 loss to Mountain West foe Fresno State. Then, the Boilermakers rebounded with a 24-17 road win at Virginia Tech. But, back-to-back losses versus Syracuse (35-20) and versus Wisconsin (38-17) have Purdue tracking away from bowl eligibility.

One of Iowa’s best performances of the 2022 season came in West Lafayette, Ind., against Purdue. The Hawkeyes handled the Boilermakers, winning, 24-3. It featured a 200-yard rushing performance from Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and a pair of touchdown passes from then-Hawkeye starting quarterback Spencer Petras.

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson and Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather each had interceptions off Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

