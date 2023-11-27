Iowa’s Phil Parker named Broyles Award finalist

Phil Parker received some well-deserved recognition on Monday. The Hawkeyes’ longtime defensive coordinator was named a Broyles Award finalist.

Presented annually to the nation’s top college football assistant, Parker is the lone defensive coordinator among the five finalists. Joining Parker as finalists are Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Parker was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award for a second straight year on Nov. 20. He will travel with fellow finalists to Little Rock, Ark., for the award ceremony on Dec. 5.

In his 12th season as the Hawkeyes’ defensive coordinator, Iowa’s defense is authoring another phenomenal season. The Hawkeyes have surrendered just 13 touchdowns in 12 games, which is tied for tops nationally alongside Ohio State. Iowa has allowed one touchdown or less in 10 of 12 games this season.

The Hawkeyes surrender 12.2 points per game to rank No. 4 in the country. Iowa ranks seventh nationally in total defense, limiting opponents to just 279.7 yards per contest. It’s the sixth year in a row that Iowa has ranked in the top 17 in total defense.

The Hawkeyes have held opponents to 400 yards or less in 23 straight games dating back to the 2021 season. That’s the longest active streak in the country.

Iowa ranks third in red zone defense (.708), fourth in team passing efficiency defense (99.46), ninth in passing yards allowed (174.3 yards per game) and 16th in rushing defense (105.6 yards per game).

A trio of Parker’s defenders this season—junior cornerback Cooper DeJean, senior linebacker Jay Higgins and senior defensive back Sebastian Castro—were named midseason All-Americans.

DeJean was named a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, while Higgins was named a Butkus Award semifinalist.

Parker and Iowa get the chance to impress against a fellow finalist come Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. on Fox in the Big Ten Championship game versus Moore and Michigan.

