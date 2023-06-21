Iowa offers 2025 in-state lineman Joey VanWetzinga
Iowa made sure its interest was known early in the process for class of 2025, in-state lineman Joey VanWetzinga. After an impressive showing at the Hawkeyes‘ offensive and defensive line camp to start this week, Iowa handed out an offer to the Pleasant Valley High School product.
The Hawkeyes also represent the first offer for the 6-foot-2, 255 pound recruit from Bettendorf. Per Rivals, VanWetzinga is also drawing interest from Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri and Wisconsin. Still, it’s Iowa that illustrated just how seriously it’s taking VanWetzinga’s recruitment here early on.
VanWetzinga plays center, defensive tackle and defensive end at Pleasant Valley High School. Projecting forward, he looks like someone that could be a menace along the Hawkeyes’ defensive line.
Here’s a look at his pass-rushing skills from his recent rip to Wisconsin’s camp.
Clips from Wisconsin Camp yesterday. Last 2 reps were against a 4⭐️ (accidentally deleted the first post) @WisFBRecruiting @CoachMikeTress @Coach_Mitch_ @uwgrantand @BrycePaup @NickGoeser @CoachBicknell @CoachFick @G_Scruggs @CoachSpalding_ pic.twitter.com/w5GPxt9K3H
— Joey VanWetzinga (@JVanwetzinga) June 9, 2023
He’s also the younger brother of preferred walk-on arrival Rusty VanWetzinga in the 2023 class. Rusty VanWetzinga turned down a scholarship opportunity with Southern Illinois for the chance to join Iowa’s program as a PWO.
Rusty VanWetzinga was an all-state linebacker for three seasons with Pleasant Valley, but it was the opportunity as a walk-on fullback inside Kinnick Stadium that was too good of to pass up on. The 6-foot-1, 230 pound Hawkeye shared his excitement that his younger brother had picked up the Iowa offer.
It will be interesting to watch how Joey VanWetzinga’s recruitment evolves. There’s already a nice collection of other Power 5 schools interested, but the early offer from the Hawkeyes and the draw to play with his brother feels like it will be tough to pass up.
Here’s a look at Joey VanWetzinga’s sophomore Hudl highlights with Pleasant Valley High School. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.
Joey VanWetzinga's Recruiting Profile
Currently unranked
Vitals
Hometown
Bettendorf, Iowa
Projected Position
DE
Height
6-2
255
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on June 20
Offers
Iowa
After a great camp and talk with Coach Ferentz I am beyond blessed to announce I have received my first D1 offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA!!!🐤🐤🐤 #GoHawks @CoachBarnett_OL @HawkeyeFootball @CoachK_Bell @rusty_j_van pic.twitter.com/zE8D7h9fSl
— Joey VanWetzinga (@JVanwetzinga) June 21, 2023
