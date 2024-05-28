Iowa’s Michael Seegers named to Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament team

Iowa shortstop Michael Seegers was named to the Big Ten Baseball All-Tournament team after an impressive showing from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Seegers hit 5-for-9 with an RBI double in Iowa’s tournament-opening loss versus Michigan and a run scored in the Hawkeyes’ tournament-ending loss versus Illinois. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound senior from Oconomowoc, Wis., had four singles in Iowa’s two games.

Seegers joined four Nebraska players, four Penn State Nittany Lions, a pair from Michigan and Indiana center fielder Carter Mathison. Michigan pitcher Will Rogers and first baseman Mitch Voit were named to the All-Tournament team.

Nebraska won the Big Ten Baseball Tournament for the first time in program history, topping Penn State in the final, 2-1. It capped a run of five straight wins for the Huskers to rally back from their tournament-opening loss versus Ohio State.

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh, left fielder Gabe Swansen, second baseman Rhett Stokes and catcher Josh Caron made the All-Tournament team from the victors. Meanwhile, Penn State pitcher Travis Luensmann, right fielder Adam Cecere, third baseman Bryce Molinaro and designated hitter J.T. Marr made the All-Tournament team.

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ run in the Big Ten baseball tournament ended in controversy.

An interference call on Kyle Huckstorf at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning morphed what looked like a runners on the corners situation with one out, down one run into a two outs situation with Iowa down two runs.

After Ben Wilmes struck out for the game’s final out, it put an abrupt close on a season that began with great promise. Iowa was the preseason pick to win the Big Ten championship, but the Hawkeyes endured an up-and-down 31-23 (14-10 Big Ten) campaign.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire