Iowa mayor resigns after golf course ‘incident’
Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course.
Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course.
Osceola mayor under investigation over incident at golf course
It's only fitting that the top-ranked Irishman at the 2022 U.S. Open is showing support for the Boston Celtics ahead of Thursday night's pivotal Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
A massive development is in the works on 750 acres in Osceola County, just east of Lake Tohopekaliga and west of Florida’s Turnpike.
Golf-loving business owner in Irving, Texas, tells employees they can leave early if one of them sinks a monster putt in the office. One of them did.
It's more likely than not that the Blackhawks will trade Alex DeBrincat. And if that happens, the biggest storyline would instantly become: Will Patrick Kane want out?
Muirfield Village, The Golf Club in New Albany, Scioto among the best private golf courses in Ohio.
(Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal from Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 06/15/2022
A lot is riding on the Justin Fields-Velus Jones Jr. connection.
To do so, the Sixers are exploring various trade scenarios revolving around the No. 23 pick, Danny Green's $10 million contract and 25-year-old wing Matisse Thybulle, sources said. To move Green, who suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee ...
Osceola mayor resigns amid investigation over golf course incident
Bethenny Frankel, 51, posed in a bikini on Instagram to explain why she was “less happy” with her looks in her 20s. “I dieted & exercised endlessly,” she wrote.
Rebel Wilson is living her best life by the ocean, and she's showing off her seriously sculpted abs in a bikini, too. Rebel recently lost more than 80 pounds.
It goes beyond West's success as an artist.
After two poor performances, the Celtics have their backs against the wall in Game 6. We're banking on Jayson Tatum and Co. to bounce back in a high-scoring affair.
Vick admittedly didn’t have his best stuff for his U.S. Open debut. But what he did have: plenty of sage advice from a World Series champ.
Tennessee lost 52-51 at Texas last season. Vols coach Rick Barnes coached the Longhorns for 15 seasons.
National Hockey League hockey-related revenues are back to pre-pandemic levels and are expected to exceed $5.2 billion, commissioner Gary Bettman said during his pre-Stanley Cup Final media conference at Denver’s Ball Arena Wednesday. “Although I got an email about it an hour ago from our CFO, who said he thinks that may be conservative,” Bettman […]
In the toughest test in golf year in and year out, Koepka has only seen four players finish ahead of him in four starts.
Shortly before Round 1 got underway, the Mexican pulled out of the year's third major championship due to an illness.
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves aim for their 15th straight win, which would tie for the longest streak in franchise history in the post-1900 era. The Braves, who have been based in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta during the last century, won 15 in a row in 2000 with the likes of Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.