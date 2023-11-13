Iowa the lone Big Ten West team left in US LBM Coaches Poll

Despite their well-documented offensive issues, the Iowa Hawkeyes are running away with the Big Ten West as they currently lead by two games over a five-way tie for second place that includes Wisconsin.

Unsurprisingly, the 8-2 Hawkeyes are also the only Big Ten West team left in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week.

Iowa just needs one win over the next two weeks to lock up a spot in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. The Hawkeyes have Illinois coming to town this week before heading to Nebraska to close out the season.

Here is this week’s full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 10-0 1,591 (58) – 2 Michigan 10-0 1,479 (3) – 3 Ohio State 10-0 1,467 (3) – 4 Florida State 10-0 1,428 – 5 Washington 10-0 1,358 – 6 Oregon 9-1 1,256 – 7 Texas 9-1 1,207 – 8 Alabama 9-1 1,197 – 9 Louisville 9-1 1,042 +2 10 Oregon State 8-2 945 +3 11 Missouri 8-2 937 +4 12 Penn State 8-2 890 -3 13 Oklahoma 8-2 817 +3 14 Ole Miss 8-2 815 -4 15 LSU 7-3 667 +4 16 Utah 7-3 531 -2 17 Tulane 9-1 434 +3 18 Notre Dame 7-3 424 +4 19 Tennessee 7-3 401 -7 20 North Carolina 8-2 387 +3 21 James Madison 10-0 343 – 22 Arizona 7-3 295 +2 23 Iowa 8-2 252 +4 24 Kansas State 7-3 216 +5 25 Oklahoma State 7-3 145 -4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire