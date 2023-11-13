Iowa the lone Big Ten West team left in US LBM Coaches Poll
Despite their well-documented offensive issues, the Iowa Hawkeyes are running away with the Big Ten West as they currently lead by two games over a five-way tie for second place that includes Wisconsin.
Unsurprisingly, the 8-2 Hawkeyes are also the only Big Ten West team left in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week.
Iowa just needs one win over the next two weeks to lock up a spot in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. The Hawkeyes have Illinois coming to town this week before heading to Nebraska to close out the season.
Here is this week’s full US LBM Coaches Poll.
Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
10-0
1,591 (58)
–
2
10-0
1,479 (3)
–
3
10-0
1,467 (3)
–
4
Florida State
10-0
1,428
–
5
Washington
10-0
1,358
–
6
9-1
1,256
–
7
9-1
1,207
–
8
9-1
1,197
–
9
Louisville
9-1
1,042
+2
10
Oregon State
8-2
945
+3
11
Missouri
8-2
937
+4
12
8-2
890
-3
13
8-2
817
+3
14
Ole Miss
8-2
815
-4
15
7-3
667
+4
16
Utah
7-3
531
-2
17
Tulane
9-1
434
+3
18
7-3
424
+4
19
7-3
401
-7
20
8-2
387
+3
21
James Madison
10-0
343
–
22
Arizona
7-3
295
+2
23
8-2
252
+4
24
Kansas State
7-3
216
+5
25
Oklahoma State
7-3
145
-4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;