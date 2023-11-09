Iowa legend coming back as honorary captain for Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers

Some are believers that the presence of greatness can elevate others. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they are hopeful that can be the case this Saturday as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a massive tilt with Big Ten West implications on the line for the Hawkeyes.

Everyone knows that Iowa produces NFL-caliber tight ends like an assembly line at a factory. One position group that they also consistently pump out talent from is the secondary, be it safeties or cornerbacks.

One of those talents will be back this Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Desmond King will be the honorary captain.

King’s career at Iowa is up there among the best that have been through the program. his career is littered with awards and recognition. At Iowa, he totaled 263 tackles, 47 pass breakups, and 14 interceptions.

Desmond King was first-team All-Big Ten in 2015 and 2016, a unanimous All-American in 2016, the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2015, and the Jim Thorpe Award winner in 2015. King went on the be drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2018, he was a first-team All-Pro.

Iowa has continued its ways of producing outstanding defensive talent to follow in King’s footsteps. For Hawkeye fans, they may be hoping that his presence can bring some ball-hawking this Saturday.

