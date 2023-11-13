Iowa leaps back into latest US LBM Coaches Poll

After a complete performance in a shutout victory over Rutgers, the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) now control their destiny in the Big Ten West race.

Iowa’s offense had its best game of the season, racking up 402 yards of total offense. Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill completed 20-of-31 passes for 223 yards and threw a touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Kaleb Brown.

The Hawkeyes also ran the football effectively, picking up 179 rushing yards with a 3.9 yards per carry average. Junior running back Leshon Williams led the way with 63 rushing yards, sophomore Kaleb Johnson added 54 and redshirt freshman Jaziun Patterson finished with 53 and a four-yard rushing score.

It was enough to impress the coaches, too. Iowa is back inside the top 25 of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23 nationally. It’s one slot off the Hawkeyes’ season-high ranking in 2023.

Iowa joins the trio of Big Ten East squads—Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State—as the league’s representation inside the latest poll.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Kansas; No. 25 Fresno State;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;

