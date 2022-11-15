Iowa’s Kris Murray named to John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Kris Murray is expected to have a big season for the Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team.

On Tuesday, it was announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club that Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50. It signifies that Murray is one of the early frontrunners for one of the the sport’s most prestigious honors. The John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 is chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts.

The Hawkeyes have been well represented on the Wooden Award Watch List in recent seasons. It marks the fourth straight season and five of the last eight years that Iowa has had a student-athlete on the Wooden Award Watch List.

Of course, Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2021 Wooden Award and was a finalist in 2020 award, while Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗼𝘄 😤@KrisMurray24 has been named to the Wooden Award Watch List. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JfSoaSd3gP — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 15, 2022

Murray was the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer (9.7 points) and rebounder (4.3 rebounds) off the bench last season. Through Iowa’s 2-0 start, Murray is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game.

Murray joins Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Purdue center Zach Edey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. as Big Ten players that made the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50.

Asked about the type of progress he’d seen from Murray entering this season, McCaffery said the following at Big Ten Media Days.

“I think what you would have expected to see. He was terrific last year. I think he’s had a really interesting spring. He worked out with his brother, put his name in the NBA stuff. I think that was good for him. Did really well.

“I’m really proud of him because I think it’s safe to say that he probably could have taken a two-way deal, perhaps been in the league. But he’s betting on himself to come back and be a first round pick. I have a lot of respect for people that do that. It was his choice,” Fran McCaffery said.

He noted then that it would be the first time in Murray’s career that he hasn’t played with his brother Keegan Murray.

“We’re thrilled for Keegan, but we’re thrilled for Kris. Kris is going to have a spectacular season. He’s playing with great confidence. His body looks different, much stronger. Shooting the ball with great confidence, posting up more, driving the ball. He was always a good defender with his length, always a good rebounder, and we need him to do that,” McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes return to play against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

