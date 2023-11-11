Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz isn’t surprised that Greg Schiano has rebuilt Rutgers football

After years of frustration, Rutgers football has seemingly turned a corner in what has been a dramatic, and at times long, rebuilding process under head coach Greg Schiano.

Through the first 10 weeks of the college football season, they have posted a 6-3 (3-3 Big Ten) record and won three conference games. Rutgers is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.

While many in the college football world have taken notice, Iowa’s head coach Kirk Ferentz highlighted their success in his press conference on November 7. Rutgers will play at Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET (Big Ten Network)

“They were a team trying to find their footing last year; now they have their footing, and they’re playing outstanding football,” Ferentz told reporters this week. “It’s not a big surprise. Coach Schiano did a great job of building the program back in the early 2000s, putting them in a state of prominence if you will.”

As Rutgers has returned to prominence, players such as quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and running back Kyle Monangai have taken their games to another level under Schiano. The defense, which has always been a strength, has continued to improve. What has impressed Frentz is how Rutgers is playing as a whole.

“They have a good football team. One of the top running backs in the Big Ten,” Ferentz said. “Big, physical offensive line. Receivers that will block. Veteran guys all three guys are veterans. Quarterback is playing really well for them. Tight end is a dangerous player. They’re playing good team defense.”

On Saturday afternoon, Iowa will take on a Rutgers team searching for redemption. They are coming off a loss to No. 1 Ohio State. This week, Iowa checked in at No. 22 in the recently released College Football Playoff rankings.

Syndication: The Record

JaQuae Jackson is shown at Rutgers football practice, at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex, in Piscataway. Thursday, August 17, 2023

JaQuae Jackson is shown at Rutgers football practice, at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex, in Piscataway. Thursday, August 17, 2023

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is tackled by Jayden Brown #9 of the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is tackled by Roberto Auguste #2 of the Wagner Seahawk during the third quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Wagner 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) catches…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) catches the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Ben Osueke (24) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Temple v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs after making a catch on a pass as cornerback Ben Osueke #24 of the Temple Owls pursues during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) gains…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) gains yards after catch as Temple Owls cornerback Ben Osueke (24) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his third rushing touchdown of the game with offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (72) and wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) makes…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) makes a reception against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace (12) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs into linebacker Junior Colson after intercepting a pass intended for…

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs into linebacker Junior Colson after intercepting a pass intended for Rutgers receiver JaQuae Jackson during the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor. Sainristil ran the ball back for a 71-yard touchdown.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) reacts…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) reacts after a first down reception against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

