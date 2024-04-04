Iowa junior Payton Sandfort declares for 2024 NBA draft, maintains eligibility

Iowa junior forward Payton Sandfort declared for the 2024 NBA draft this week while maintaining his remaining college eligibility, the program announced.

Sandfort was named to the All-Big Ten third team after averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range in 34 games. He led the conference in total 3-pointers (94) and ranked eighth in scoring.

The 6-foot-7 standout recorded 11 20-point performances, including a career-high 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ first-round win in the NIT. He also became the first player in program history to register a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Feb. 27.

Sandfort isn’t currently projected to be drafted, though he will have the opportunity to interview and work out with teams over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp, or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 21-year-old took advantage of a larger role this season after starting every game for the first time in his career. He is highly touted for his ability as a shooter, while he also has ideal size at his position that projects to translate well at the next level.

Sandfort will have the chance to improve his draft positioning over the next several weeks in workouts and other scouting events. However, he could ultimately opt to return to school and look to build on his success this past season.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire