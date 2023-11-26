Iowa jumps several spots in US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of Big Ten Championship game

Ahead of its date in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan, the Iowa Hawkeyes jumped up a pair of spots to No. 17 nationally in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

It’s a season-high ranking for the Hawkeyes. Iowa enters Big Ten Championship week after a dramatic, walk-off win over Nebraska, 13-10. Backup Iowa kicker Marshall Meeder just cleared the crossbar on a 38-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired to down the Huskers.

With the win, Iowa collected 10 regular season wins for just the seventh time in program history. It’s the eighth time a Kirk Ferentz-led Iowa squad has won 10 or more games in a season.

“The bottom line is football is not a beauty contest. It’s not like gymnastics where you get style points. Bottom line is, we will find a way to be successful and win a football game. Our guys have done a really good job of that, extremely proud of them and happy for them. To get 10 wins is special. It is hard to do. We walk out of here with seven wins in conference and come back with the trophy. Those things are all really good.

“Extremely happy for all involved. That is the best part of what we do. Really good locker room today. Happy for a lot of the guys. Lot of good stories today. You think about (Ethan) Hurkett and Meeder coming up big in the last 30 seconds there. That is kind of the way it has gone this year, somebody steps up and does a great thing,” Ferentz said after the Nebraska win.

Now, the Hawkeyes turn their attention toward the Big Ten Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 2 nationally after their 30-24 signature win over Ohio State in “The Game.”

Iowa plays Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game for the second time in the past three seasons. With a win, the Hawkeyes would capture their 12th all-time Big Ten crown and their third under Ferentz.

Here’s a look at the full updated US LBM Coaches Poll entering conference championship week.

