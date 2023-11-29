Iowa jumps one spot in College Football Playoff Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) jumped up one spot to No. 16 nationally in the latest College Football Playoff rankings ahead of their date versus No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Championship game. It’s a season-high ranking for the Hawkeyes.

Georgia remains the No. 1 team and is followed by fellow unbeatens in No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State. Oregon, who plays Washington in the Pac-12 Championship game, is the first team outside the top four at No. 5.

Michigan, Washington, Florida State and Oregon each climbed one spot in the penultimate rankings. After its loss to Michigan, Ohio State dropped back four spots to No. 6 nationally. Then, Texas remains at No. 7 and Alabama at No. 8.

Iowa secured a 10-win season with a dramatic win at Nebraska this past weekend. After sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception in the game’s final minute, Iowa junior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett responded with an interception of his own of Husker quarterback Chubba Purdy.

After a big 22-yard run from junior running back Leshon Williams, that set up senior kicker Marshall Meeder’s walk-off, 38-yard field goal to down Nebraska, 13-10.

Now, Iowa turns its attention to the mighty Wolverines. Michigan toppled Ohio State, 30-24, in a game where junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass and senior running back Blake Corum ran for a pair of scores.

Michigan beat Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game, 42-3. The Wolverines also won at Kinnick Stadium last season over the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Iowa was limited to just 35 rushing yards in that loss to Michigan last season. Conversely, Corum rushed for 133 yards with a score against the Hawkeye defense.

Kickoff for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Fox. Here’s a look at this week’s full College Football Playoff rankings.

