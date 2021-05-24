  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon recovering after he was 'physically assaulted' outside Iowa City bar

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iowa basketball guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering after he was “physically assaulted” outside of an Iowa City bar early on Sunday morning, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Bohannon, 23, suffered a “serious head injury” after he was allegedly hit outside of DC’s Sports Bar in Iowa City, according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. The exact nature of his head injury isn’t clear, though the school said he needed medical attention. Video of the incident surfaced Monday on social media.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement, via The Gazette. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

Bohannon averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Hawkeyes last season. Iowa, thanks to Bohannon and Luka Garza, were consistently ranked in the top-10 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, though they fell in the second round.

Bohannon, who became the school’s all-time assists and 3-point leader last season, announced that he will return to Iowa for one final season next fall.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, was "attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him" early Sunday morning. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Nebraska inmates' fight to wed ends after one of them dies

    A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and 49-year-old Paul Gillpatrick had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established. Gillpatrick and Wetherell got engaged in 2011, but officials consistently denied their request to marry because the corrections department was unwilling to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony.

  • Travis Barker recalls harrowing details of 2008 plane crash, PTSD: 'I was dark'

    Travis Barker stopped abusing prescription pills after the plane crash, saying "that was my rehab."

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with fatal shooting

    Keith Appling played five games in the NBA after a four-year stint at Michigan State.

  • Mom loading children into car for school is killed in ‘ambush,’ Texas police say

    “An absolute tragedy.”

  • Jewelry store employee exposes alleged affair in fiery TikTok post: 'This girl is doing God's work'

    Cheaters, watch your backs.

  • Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto tells fans to stop harassing his wife on Twitter after bad start

    Jordan Yamamoto chastised Mets fans after they tweeted mean things to his wife.

  • British Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head

    In the early hours of Sunday morning, Sasha Johnson, a British Black Lives Matter activist, was attacked and shot in the head in south London.

  • Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists...and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

    Fox News has a faithful audience. AP Photo/Richard DrewFox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public. To further explore the relationship between different faiths and the TV news they associate with as part of my research on religion data, I analyzed the result of another survey, the Cooperative Election Survey. The annual survey, which was fielded just before the November 2020 election, with the results released in March, polled a total of 61,000 Americans over a number of topics. One question was on their news consumption habits. It asked what television news networks respondents had watched in the prior 24 hours. Percentage of respondents who saw TV news in past 24 hours Ryan Burge/CES Some very interesting patterns emerged across religious traditions – and the nonreligious – and the type of media being consumed. For instance, of the the big three legacy news operations – ABC, CBS and NBC – there was no strong base of viewership in any tradition. In most cases, about a third of people from each religious tradition said that they watched one of those legacy networks in the last 24 hours. PBS scored very low among every tradition. In most cases fewer than 15% of respondents reported watching PBS in the time frame. However, the numbers for the three major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News and MSNBC – were much higher across the board. In eight of the 16 religious and nonreligious traditions categorized in the poll, CNN viewership was at least 50% of the sample. This was led by 71% of Hindus who watched CNN and 63% of Muslims. The least likely group to watch CNN was clearly white evangelicals, at just 23%. In comparison, MSNBC scored lower nearly across the board. In fact, in none of the 16 classification groups was viewership of MSNBC greater than it was for CNN. Fox News viewership was higher than that of MSNBC, but was not as widely dispersed as it is for CNN. It’s no surprise, given its reputation as a conservative news outlet, that 61% of white evangelicals say that they watch Fox News – in the last election, around 80% of white evangelicals voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump. The other three traditions where viewership was at least 50% are white Catholics, Mormons and members of the Eastern Orthodox Church. It should come as no surprise, as those are three groups that consistently vote for the Republican Party. Just 14% of atheists watched Fox, which is just about in line with the share of white evangelicals who watch MSNBC. Fracturing right-wing media But with the fracturing of conservative media sources seeing more competitors vying for viewers among the right, Fox News could see a drop in viewership from the religious right. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News viewership plunged as many Trump supporters believed that the network was not being loyal to their standard-bearer of the GOP. Given the vast number of news options that people of faith have and the increase in political polarization in the United States, the pressure for networks to deliver the news that people want to hear will only increase as time passes. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ryan Burge, Eastern Illinois University. Read more:Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian communityHow theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic Ryan Burge does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

    Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Clark County Republican Party, representing Las Vegas and the most populated part of the state, along with Republicans in the state Senate, called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the Nevada Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to its membership the day of the censure vote to ensure the measure passed.

  • Justin Bieber Shaved Off His Locs and Looks a Whole Lot Better for It

    The pop star debuted his new buzzcut a month after fans accused him of cultural appropriation.

  • Nearly 150 arrested after chaotic party known as 'Adrian's Kickback' spirals out of control: 'The power of TikTok is legit scary'

    Police said an estimated 2,500 people were present for the festivities.

  • For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stepping over the line is the point

    Just four months after being sworn in as a freshman member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has firmly established herself as the lower chamber's leading instigator.

  • Almost half of states will cancel pandemic unemployment programs — with Florida the latest to opt out

    Florida is the latest GOP-led state to opt out of federal unemployment programs early, increasing the total number of states to 23.

  • CBS: ‘Notre Dame is a second tier College Football Playoff contender’

    According to CBS Sports Ben Kercheval, Notre Dame is the first school named in the second tier of College Football Playoff contenders. If Brian Kelly finds viable answers to those questions early on in the season, the Irish could jump into the top tier quickly. The Irish have competed in two of the last three College Football Playoffs

  • Dan Dakich has side gig as delivery boy to 'punish' himself for losing big in sports gambling

    Dakich lost a lot of money betting on NCAA tournament basketball, and he started delivering food to make it up.

  • Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist With Diamond Certification for 5 Singles

    Grammy award-winning star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to have five singles granted diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). Extraordinary feat: The RIAA announced the achievement on Saturday via a press release and a tweet that congratulated the 35-year-old singer-songwriter. Mars brought his total certifications to five after “That’s What I Like” reached 10 million certification units (streams and sales)  and “When I Was Your Man” reached 11 million.

  • The Monday 9: MLB vaccinations are stalling out, Dodgers and Padres are not

    Plus: The latest 'difficult' Tampa Bay Rays trade fits into the team's calculating pattern, and Jacob deGrom delights a low-level minor league team.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

    Ecologist Rolf Peterson remembers driving remote stretches of road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and seeing areas strewn with deer carcasses. “When wolves moved in during the 1990s and 2000s, the deer-vehicle collisions went way down,” said the Michigan Tech researcher. Recently, another team of scientists has gathered data about road collisions and wolf movements in Wisconsin to quantify how the arrival wolves there affected the frequency of deer-auto collisions.

  • How did Brooks Koepka, master of the majors, fall apart at PGA Championship?

    Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.