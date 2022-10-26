Iowa’s Jack Campbell named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

Make no mistake about it: Jack Campbell is the heartbeat of the Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers, the Hawkeyes defense, the Hawkeyes team, and the entire Hawkeyes program. He is a special player. Not just his talent on the field but his leadership traits he carries and displays at all times.

The leadership and play has culminated with Campbell being honored as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award is given to athletes across the country that do an exceptional job of blending together academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Jack Campbell has been tabbed a finalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy!@jackcampbell133 | @NFFNetwork — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 26, 2022

“I don’t know if I could have predicted what his career path was going to be. But all of us felt really good about Jack through the recruiting process, watching him in high school and just everything he did. And you get to know him through the recruiting process and then more importantly you get him on campus and watch how he does everything. It’s not just on the football field or in the training period. It’s everything he does. He’s a really humble guy, hardworking. And I hope everybody’s enjoying watching him perform and compete because if you just focus on him, that’s a pretty good day. Just watching what he does.

“We’re lucky because we get to interact with him on a daily basis. Everything about this guy is just from his toes to the top of his head, he’s all football. All about being a good teammate and stands for everything that you want and we’ve got some guys on that wall over there, a lot of other guys, too, not just guys on that wall. I don’t think Yanda is on that wall but we had a lot of good guys come through here. A special player. We’re fortunate,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of Campbell’s growth and impact on the program.

Campbell is currently leading the Hawkeyes and Big Ten conference in tackles with 71. That ties him for 11th in the country. As far as off the field, the Hawkeyes’ official site reports that Campbell also excels in the classroom with a 3.49 GPA, has been on the Dean’s List three times, and is a twice recognized Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

His intelligence in the classroom shows each and every week as he continues to always be in the right place at the right time on Saturdays. Campbell constantly finds himself around the ball, whether it be a fumble recovery, interception, defensive touchdown, or making a tackle for a safety.

Jack Campbell takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be a key factor in slowing down the Wildcats’ offense.

