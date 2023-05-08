Iowa, Iowa State athletics alleged to be part of new sports betting scandals

A week after Alabama's baseball coach was fired after multiple states halted betting on Crimson Tide games due to suspicious betting activity, there are two more betting scandals in college sports.

This time, athletes from rival schools are being accused of violations. Iowa State announced that it was aware of sports betting allegations involving "approximately 15 of our active student-athletes" from football, wrestling and track and field.

Also, Iowa gambling authorities have launched an investigation into Iowa Hawkeyes baseball, according to Action Network. Two regular Iowa baseball players were held out last weekend according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

Iowa has had full legal online sports betting since Jan. 1, 2021.

Iowa State announced the allegations, which would be in violation of NCAA rules. It said the NCAA was notified but offered no further details.

Four Iowa baseball players, including two regulars, weren't present for the team's weekend series against Ohio State according to On3Sports' Kyle Huesmann.

“The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able," Brian Ohorilko, Iowa racing and gaming administrator, told Action Network.

The Iowa and Iowa State scandals come after the Alabama baseball scandal, in which a couple of large and suspicious bets were made in Ohio on LSU baseball to beat Alabama on April 28. Those college scandals came after the NFL suspended five players for violations of the league's gambling policy in April.