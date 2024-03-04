Iowa hoops star Caitlin Clark makes NCAA history
The University of Iowa senior's shooting skills propelled her to stardom and enough points to break the college basketball record for most points scored. The panel discusses Clark's historic career.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
That includes college and pros.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
