Iowa high school football Week 7 top performers: Offensive and defensive lines thrive on windy night

Week 7 finally brought some real football weather to the state, with a crisp, 40-degree night setting in across Iowa.

Despite the colder temperatures and a brisk wind, the high school football season continues to heat up. Throughout the state, we saw many blowout wins to allow for some gaudy stats to be recorded, including some big performances by offensive lines, running backs and defenses.

Here are our top performers from Week 7 of Iowa high school football.

Our top 10 are listed in alphabetical order by name.

AGWSR’s Kadan Abbas rushes for nearly 400 yards against Belmond-Klemme

With the wind blowing and the cold air numbing hands, running backs and offensive lines alike were forced to perform on Friday and Abbas may have had one of the best nights of anybody in Iowa. The senior rushed for 370 yards and five touchdowns to move his squad to 2-5 on the year.

BGM scores 98 on Melcher-Davis, led by Beau Burns

Sophomore quarterback Beau Burns does something ridiculous in the final box score each and every week, but this is a different level. The gunslinger threw for five touchdowns and 189 yards, as well as rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries to earn the 98-0 win. Eight-player football is absolutely electric.

Bedford's defense forces seven turnovers

Let's shift gears here, with Bedford’s defense holding Lamoni to just 6 points. In that effort, the Bulldogs forced three fumbles and snagged four interceptions, with Garrison Motsinger grabbing two of those in the 87-6 win.

Ames’ Cameron Cantonwine continues to impress at quarterback

Cantonwine from the quarterback position has been a revelation for the Little Cyclones. He’s not asked to pass a ton, but his legs and physicality in the run game are a huge asset. In a 48-14 win over Marshalltown, he rushed for 152 yards and six touchdowns. They’re now 3-4 with two games left against Sioux City East and Waukee Northwest.

Kyle Kingsbury goes nuclear on senior night for Nevada

The senior refused to go out a loser on senior night, hauling in three interceptions and a 30-yard touchdown reception. His efforts propelled Nevada to a 39-20 win over the reigning Class 3A state champions, Harlan Community.

Lisbon offensive line controls point of attack against Danville

This was a big matchup between Lisbon and Danville, but it was the Lions’ offensive line that dominated this outing. They parted the seas for their running backs, creating nothing but green grass to allow for 298 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns to defeat Danville 63-14.

PCM's Adrien Robbins runs all over Vinton-Shellsburg

The Mustangs went to Robbins early and often with 33 carries, and he capitalized on each one. The junior rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns in PCM’s 49-15 win over Vinton-Shellsburg.

Roland-Story offensive line crushes Des Moines Christian

How about 416 yards on the ground. Is that good? Roland-Story steamrolled the Lions’ front seven in this one to move to 5-2 on the year.

#iahsfb



RS in the driver seat to host a Week 9 home game.



RS finishes with 416 yards rushing. @jonowilkinson20 - 24 rushes for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns



Fiston Carlson - 9 rushes for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns@JohnsonHesston - 12 rushes for 95 yards and 1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/D6MNH1PfLi — Roland Story Sports Scores (@RSNorseScores) October 7, 2023

Southeast Polk's defense shuts out Waukee

A big, big game is coming next week between the Rams and Dowling Catholic. It could even be a preview of what’s to come in the Class 5A title game based on what we've seen this season. The Rams didn’t look past Waukee, however, holding the Warriors to just 107 yards of offense and a goose egg on the scoreboard in a 38-0 win to move to 7-0.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa high school football Week 7 top performers: Physicality dominates