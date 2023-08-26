Iowa high school football final scores, results from Aug. 25 of the 2023 season

Welcome to Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season. Scores will be rolling in over the next couple of hours, so keep this page open and we'll add scores as we get them.

Friday's Scores

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Griswold 12

Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8

Clarinda 46, Shenandoah 7

Clear Lake 34, Forest City 0

Lake Mills 14, AGWSR, Ackley 7

Midland, Wyoming 48, English Valleys, North English 6

Panorama, Panora 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 17

Riceville 46, Rockford 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 9

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, South Hardin 14

Treynor 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

West Hancock, Britt 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Winfield-Mount Union 36, Central City 30

Thursday's scores

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Eagle Grove 6

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Postville 0

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa high school football scores, results from Week 1, Aug. 25