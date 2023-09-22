Iowa can help USC this weekend in Happy Valley

The odds of USC making the College Football Playoff depend primarily on the Trojans going 12-1 this season. Either they go 12-0 and lose the Pac-12 Championship Game to a two-loss opponent, or they go 11-1 and then win the Pac-12 title game, the best and most likely path to the playoff.

However, every little extra bit of leverage outside the Pac-12 race will help USC. One extra piece of leverage would come from the Big Ten getting only one team in the College Football Playoff. Last year it had two. Ohio State and Michigan both got in.

Any OSU or Michigan loss would be great, but let’s also keep in mind that Ohio State’s and Michigan’s resumes need to be diminished. If there’s a close call between 12-1 USC and 12-1 Michigan, what would help the Trojans?

A Penn State loss, that’s what. Michigan and Ohio State beating Penn State would be devalued if Iowa can come into Happy Valley and beat PSU on Saturday.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire and Hawkeyes Wire for more on this game.

Catch all of Ducks Wire’s Pac-12 team previews for the 2023 season:

Arizona — Arizona State — California — Colorado — Oregon State — Stanford — UCLA — USC — Utah — Washington — Washington State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire