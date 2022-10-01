Michigan continues to have fun at away venues. This time, the Wolverines used pink towels
Love the mentality of this team!
Love the mentality of this team!
Watch AJ Allmendinger disappear in a cloud of smoke as he celebrates his Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway with a burnout.
The Drivers Advisory Council met with drivers at Talladega on Friday. Safety was a key issue in the meeting.
AJ Allmendinger scored his fourth win of the Xfinity season Saturday, edging Sam Mayer at the finish at Talladega Superspeedway.
Talladega Superspeedway Sunday schedule includes start times, weather forecast and other key information.
The Xfinity Series will conclude a busy Saturday at Talladega that will also see Cup qualifying and a Camping World Truck Series race.
“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was.”
Denny Hamlin criticized NASCAR leadership for issues with the Next Gen, stating that he feels the car needs to be redesigned.
The NASCAR Cup playoffs head to the series’ least predictable track for the second race of the Round of 12 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks.
Miami Dolphins and former Alabama football QB Tua Tagovailoa should give retirement due consideration after his latest injury scare.
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday. The team website’s Big Red Rage [more]
"I've never seen anything like it before."
Yet another bad start turned into something much, much worse for OU on Saturday. The end result was a 55-24 loss to TCU, giving OU back-to-back regular-season losses for just the second time in 23 se…
Peyton Manning had the passing touchdown record. Eli Manning had the passing yard record. Now their nephew has both.
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest.
It's been a historic season for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on the field. Now we're curious to know the value of his 2017 rookie card.
A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women's basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday.
Chris Nowinski says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were a sign of decorticate posturing, a serious sign of brain trauma.
The Wisconsin Badgers return to Camp Randall Stadium for a Big Ten West college football game against Bret Bielema and Illinois. Get live score updates here.
Even in Japan, Steph Curry has time to call out ESPN for their 2022-23 projections.