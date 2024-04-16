Iowa Hawkeyes WR Jacob Bostick enters NCAA transfer portal

The spring window of the NCAA transfer portal has opened and the Iowa Hawkeyes have seen their first departure. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

The sophomore out of Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois spent two years with the Hawkeyes’ program. Bostick redshirted in 2022 and appeared in five games during the 2023 season but did not register any statistics. He carries four years of eligibility with him.

“I would like to thank Coach Ferentz and the entire coaching staff, as I’ve grown and learned a lot – it has truly been a blessing to be a Hawkeye. Special thanks to Coach Copeland for believing in me and pushing me to be the best in all aspects of my life. And to Kammy, the doctors and the best training staff – thank you for all you have done for me, I will never forget it. Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates, the fans and the Children’s Hospital for making these past two years so special. With that being said and prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. I’m excited to take this leap of faith into this new chapter,” Bostick said via his social media announcement.

Coming out of high school, Bostick was a three-star recruit, the No. 89 WR, and the No. 11 recruit from Illinois per 247Sports Composite rankings. Bostick’s other offers out of high school included Illinois, Louisville, Air Force, Army, Navy, six MAC schools, Cincinatti, and Pittsburgh to name a few.

