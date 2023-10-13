Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 7

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa enters this matchup with a 5-1 record overall and a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. Wisconsin sits at 4-1 overall with a 2-0 mark in the Big Ten as well. Both of these squads are coming off conference wins and are looking to take hold of the tight Big Ten West race.

Wisconsin is in the first year of the Luke Fickell era as head coach and while they wanted to throw the ball a bit more, it is their ground game that has propelled them to this point. With the wet and windy forecast for Saturday, that may be needed.

Iowa’s quarterback, Deacon Hill, is a former Badger after transferring to Iowa this past offseason. He heads back to take on his former team in this one that is sure to be close.

Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Wisconsin, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox (Jason Benetti, play-by-play; Brock Huard, analyst; Allison Williams, sideline reporter)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network

Injury report

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

Jaziun Patterson, RB: out Saturday (lower body)

Joey Labas, QB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Jacob Bostick, WR: out indefinitely (foot)

Reese Osgood, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Asher Fahey, OL: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Kaleb Brown, WR: doubtful Saturday (personal)

Deshaun Lee, CB: questionable (undisclosed)

Addison Ostrenga, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

Wisconsin:

Grady O’Neill, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

Cam Large, TE: questionable (undisclosed)

Chris Brooks Jr., WR: out indefinitely (foot)

Tommy McIntosh, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Isaiah Mullens, DE: out indefinitely (knee)

Max Lofy, CB: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Aaron Witt, LB: out indefinitely (leg)

Trech Kekahuna, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Cam Fane, WR: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Jack Pugh, TE: out indefinitely (personal)

Chez Mellusi, RB: out for season (leg)

Jackson Trudgeon, S: out for season (undisclosed)

Angel Toombs, TE: out for season (undisclosed)

Jake Renfro, OL: out indefinitely (foot)

Iowa players to watch

Deacon Hill, QB: 21-56, 274 yards, 2 TD

Kaleb Johnson, RB: 51 carries, 225 yards, 2 TD

Leshon Williams, RB: 50 carries, 285 yards

Erick All, TE: 19 receptions, 280 yards, 3 TD

Jay Higgins, LB: 74 tackles (leads Big Ten and ranks 3rd in NCAA with 12.3 tackles per game)

Logan Lee, DT: 28 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Wisconsin players to watch

Tanner Mordecai, QB: 102-159, 1,021 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Braelon Allen, RB: 73 carries, 472 yards, 7 TD

Will Pauling, WR: 22 receptions, 243 yards

Hunter Wohler, S: 50 tackles, 2 INT, 1 sack

James Thompson, DE: 16 tackles, 3 sacks

Ricardo Hallman, CB: 16 tackles, 4 INT

Game notes

Wisconsin leads all-time series 49-45-2

Iowa won the last meeting 24-10 in Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022

The Hawkeyes are playing their second trophy game of the 2023 season when the Heartland Trophy is on the line on Saturday in Madison

Iowa is 25-8 in its last 33 rivalry trophy games against Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin

Both Iowa and Wisconsin are receiving votes in the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches’ Polls

