Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 3

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Week 3 sees a Big Ten versus MAC clash inside Kinnick Stadium when the Hawkeyes and Broncos kick things off. The Hawkeyes are sitting at 2-0 with wins over Utah State and Iowa State and find themselves ranked once again while the Broncos are licking their wounds after a 48-7 shellacking from the Syracuse Orange.

The final out-of-conference game for the Hawkeyes, they have some things to work out offensively and this is the perfect opportunity to get right before their showdown in Happy Valley against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Here is a look at the TV info, how to stream, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington, play-by-play; Anthony Herron, analyst; Shane Sparks, sideline reporter)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter) | Varsity Network

Injury report

Iowa:

Jacob Bostick, WR: questionable (foot)

Chris Reames, DL: day-to-day (undisclosed)

Noah Shannon, DL: out (suspension)

Joey Labas, QB: probable (undisclosed)

Jamison Heinz, DB: questionable (undisclosed)

Beau Stephens, OL: questionable (undisclosed)

Reese Osgood, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

Western Michigan:

No players listed

Iowa players to watch

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: 29-52, 314 yards, two touchdowns

Luke Lachey, TE: 10 receptions, 131 yards, 13.1 yards per reception

Jay Higgins, LB: team-high 23 tackles, three pass breakups

Joe Evans, DE: six tackles, one tackle for loss, team-high three QB hurries

Quinn Schulte, FS: 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup

Western Michigan players to watch

Western Michigan:

Jack Salopek, QB: 33-48, 280 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Jalen Buckley, RB: 38 carries, 281 rushing yards, two touchdowns

Kenneth Womack, WR: 8 receptions, 121 yards

Tate Hallock, S: 17 tackles

Boone Bonnema, LB: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Game notes

Western Michigan leads the series, 2-1

Last Meeting: Iowa 59, Western Michigan 3 on September 21, 2013

Iowa’s tight end duo of Luke Lachey and Erick All has combined for 16 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ first two wins

The Hawkeyes have had one interception in each of the first two games, including Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard pick-six in the road win at Iowa State. The interception return for a touchdown extended Iowa’s streak to 16 consecutive seasons

LB Jay Higgins is second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally, averaging 11.5 tackles per game. The Indianapolis native had

a career-high 16 tackles in the season opener against Utah State

