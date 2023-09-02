Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Utah State Aggies: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 1

The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, September 2nd at 11 a.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa is coming into the 2023 season with a lot of anticipation and excitement in what could be one of their best chances to win the Big Ten West in its final year before realignment changes things. New quarterback Cade McNamara remains questionable but hopes to play while the Hawkeyes’ defense is eyeing down another dominant season.

Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, is tasked with the team averaging at least 25 points per game due to a new contract clause. And head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking to hit 10 wins once again.

First on the docket for Iowa is Mountain West Conference member, the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies finished 6-7 last year but they had an uphill climb most of the way. The offense was in the bottom quadrant in scoring offense and their defense gave up yards in bunches. They face the daunting task of heading into Kinnick Stadium for a season opener.

How to watch

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1 (Jeff Levering, play-by-play; Mark Helfrich, analyst)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Ed Podolak, analyst; Rob Brooks, reporter)

Injury Report

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: questionable (quadricep)

Joey Labas, QB: probable (undisclosed)

Nico Ragaini, WR: questionable (undisclosed)

Jacob Bostick, WR: out (foot)

Jack Johnson: questionable (possible suspension)

Noah Shannon, DL: out (suspension)

Utah State:

Josh Sterzer, TE: out (undisclosed)

Broc Lane, TE: probable (foot)

Players to watch

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: 16 career starts, 3,181 yards and 21 TDs in his career

Kaleb Johnson, RB: rushed for 779 yards and six touchdowns in 2022

Luke Lachey, TE: 28 receptions, 398 yards, and four touchdowns in 2022

Cooper DeJean, DB: 75 tackles, five interceptions in 2022

Joe Evans, DE: 41 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks in 2022

Utah State:

Cooper Legas, QB: 1,499 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2022

Terrell Vaughn, WR: 13 receptions, 72 yards in 2022

Hale Motu’apuaka, DL: 35 tackles, five sacks in 2022

Ike Larsen, DB: 34 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions in 2022

Game notes

Iowa leads all-time series 2-0

Last meeting: Iowa, 48, Utah State 7 on September 21, 2002

Iowa is ranked 25th in the preseason Associated Press poll.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is two wins shy of the 200-win milestone in his coaching career. Ferentz will be the 24th Division I coach to reach the 200-win mark.

Iowa is one of five college football teams (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia) that have won at least eight games the last seven completed seasons while winning 75 percent of its games in the COVID year

