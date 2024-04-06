Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UConn Huskies garners ESPN’s largest-ever basketball viewership

The Iowa Hawkeyes are no stranger to entering unchartered territory and they have done so once again. Their Final Four victory over UConn proved to once again set the gold standard for basketball.

Iowa and UConn battled their way to a 71-69 Hawkeyes’ victory to punch their ticket to a second National Championship in a row and did so in front of one of the biggest audiences ever.

The stadium was sold out, but even more eyes watched on TV. The Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies’ Final Four matchup has set the record for ESPN’s most-viewed basketball game of all-time regardless of men’s, women’s, NBA, or WNBA with 14.2 million viewers.

OMG 14.2 million people watched Iowa-UConn, per ESPN 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/wY5HxJBn4L — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 6, 2024

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic has reported that this game is ESPN’s most-viewed basketball game of all-time and is the network’s second-largest audience for a non-football game all-time.

Iowa-UConn WBB is ESPN’s most-viewed basketball game … ever. And it’s ESPN’s second-biggest audience for a non-football game … ever. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 6, 2024

These monster numbers only continue to demonstrate the massive growth that the women’s college basketball game is experiencing right now. Fans are flocking to arenas and countless eyes are tuning in on TV to see stars take the court time and time again.

While this game has shattered every record, the National Championship on Sunday afternoon against the South Carolina Gamecocks, which will be broadcast on ABC, could put every record to an untouchable level when all is said and done.

Nonetheless, the Iowa Hawkeyes have constantly been a draw for fans nationwide to tune in and see them play. The numbers they are putting up for ratings this postseason only continue to prove so.

