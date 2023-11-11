Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 11

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcome in Big Ten East opponent, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on Saturday, November 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa sits at 7-2 on the year with a Big Ten record of 4-2 which has them in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. Rutgers is on the rise and enters this contest with a 6-3 mark overall earning them bowl eligibility. They are 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network and is a sold-out Kinnick Stadium. Rutgers is looking to play spoiler to Iowa in their pursuit of the Big Ten West while the Hawkeyes are looking to continue stringing wins together on a march towards one of their largest goals this season.

Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Rutgers, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Injury report

Iowa:

Cade McNamara, QB: out for season (knee)

Luke Lachey, TE: out for season (ankle)

Erick All, TE: out for season (knee)

T.J. Hall, DB: questionable (undisclosed)

Rutgers:

Joe De Croce, OL: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Naseim Brantley, WR: out indefinitely (eligibility)

Tyler Needham, OL: out indefinitely (knee)

Chris Long, WR: out for season (upper body)

Tyreem Powell, LB: questionable (undisclosed)

Iowa players to watch

Deacon Hill, QB: 47-113, 492 yards, 3 TD

Leshon Williams, RB: 110 carries, 551 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, 1 TD

Jay Higgins, LB: 113 tackles, 3 pass breakups

Nick Jackson, LB: 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Joe Evans, DE: 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Cooper DeJean, CB: 41 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 INT

Rutgers players to watch

Gavin Wimsatt, QB: 101-206, 1,263 yards, 8 TD, 411 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD

Kyle Monangai, RB: 168 carries, 903 yards, 7 TD

Christian Dremel, WR: 28 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD

Deion Jennings, LB: 65 tackles, 4 pass breakups

Aaron Lewis, DL: 36 tackles, 3 sacks

Robert Longerbeam, DB: 30 tackles, 1 sack, 7 pass breakups, 1 INT

Game notes

Iowa leads the all-time series, 3-0

Iowa leads the all-time series in Iowa City, 1-0

Iowa won the last meeting 27-10 in Piscataway on Sep. 24, 2022

Iowa has won 15 of its last 16 games in the month of November.

Iowa’s defense ranks fourth nationally, giving up 13.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes have allowed one touchdown over their last 12 quarters and three touchdowns over the past 20 quarters.

Iowa is 3-1 in one-score games this season

