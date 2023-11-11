Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, streaming, broadcast info for Week 11

Riley Donald
·3 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcome in Big Ten East opponent, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on Saturday, November 11 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and if you’re wondering how to watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Iowa sits at 7-2 on the year with a Big Ten record of 4-2 which has them in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. Rutgers is on the rise and enters this contest with a 6-3 mark overall earning them bowl eligibility. They are 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network and is a sold-out Kinnick Stadium. Rutgers is looking to play spoiler to Iowa in their pursuit of the Big Ten West while the Hawkeyes are looking to continue stringing wins together on a march towards one of their largest goals this season.

Here is a look at how to watch and stream Iowa versus Rutgers, the broadcast teams, a quick glance at the injury report, some key players to watch, and a few tidbits on the game.

How to watch

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Injury report

Syndication: HawkCentral
Syndication: HawkCentral

Iowa:

Rutgers:

  • Joe De Croce, OL: out indefinitely (undisclosed)

  • Naseim Brantley, WR: out indefinitely (eligibility)

  • Tyler Needham, OL: out indefinitely (knee)

  • Chris Long, WR: out for season (upper body)

  • Tyreem Powell, LB: questionable (undisclosed)

Iowa players to watch

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Deacon Hill, QB: 47-113, 492 yards, 3 TD

Leshon Williams, RB: 110 carries, 551 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, 1 TD

Jay Higgins, LB: 113 tackles, 3 pass breakups

Nick Jackson, LB: 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Joe Evans, DE: 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Cooper DeJean, CB: 41 tackles, 2 tackle for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 INT

Rutgers players to watch

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Wimsatt, QB: 101-206, 1,263 yards, 8 TD, 411 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD

Kyle Monangai, RB: 168 carries, 903 yards, 7 TD

Christian Dremel, WR: 28 receptions, 363 yards, 3 TD

Deion Jennings, LB: 65 tackles, 4 pass breakups

Aaron Lewis, DL: 36 tackles, 3 sacks

Robert Longerbeam, DB: 30 tackles, 1 sack, 7 pass breakups, 1 INT

Game notes

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

  • Iowa leads the all-time series, 3-0

  • Iowa leads the all-time series in Iowa City, 1-0

  • Iowa won the last meeting 27-10 in Piscataway on Sep. 24, 2022

  • Iowa has won 15 of its last 16 games in the month of November.

  • Iowa’s defense ranks fourth nationally, giving up 13.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes have allowed one touchdown over their last 12 quarters and three touchdowns over the past 20 quarters.

  • Iowa is 3-1 in one-score games this season

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire