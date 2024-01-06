Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: TV, stream, broadcast info for Saturday

Somebody will walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with its first Big Ten win of 2024 early this afternoon.

For both Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) and Rutgers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten), they hope that it could be a turning-point game.

The Hawkeyes enter today after dropping their third Big Ten game to start league play. After a nice start, Iowa couldn’t sustain that level of play in its 83-72 loss at Wisconsin.

The charity stripe was unkind to Iowa in the Kohl Center as the Badgers used 25 made free throws to help down the Hawkeyes.

“We have to play better than we’ve played in these first three games. We lost to three really good teams. We have to not foul as much and not turn it over as much. We’re doing some things that make it hard. We’re doing some good things. I’m proud of that. We’ve got to be able to focus on the good things we did tonight and correct some of the things that need to be corrected,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes can be encouraged by what they saw from senior guard Tony Perkins, though. He scored a season-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range. The Indy native also grabbed four rebounds, came away with three steals and had a pair of assists.

Freshman forward Owen Freeman continues to impress as well. The Moline, Ill., product registered his second career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rutgers enters after a tough road loss at Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights essentially trailed for the entirety of their loss inside Value City Arena, but Rutgers pulled back within one point with 3:20 to play before falling, 76-72.

Sophomore guard Derek Simpson led the way for Rutgers in that contest, scoring 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

As Iowa looks to secure its first Big Ten win of the season, here’s how and where Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to today’s game. Plus, a look at each team’s probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Broadcast Teams

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big Ten Network: Connor Onion, play-by-play; Shon Morris, color commentary

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color commentary

Probable Iowa Starters

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

G, 6-4, Sr, Tony Perkins: 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals per game, 44.4% FG, 35.5% 3-point FG, 78.1% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 41.7% FG, 27.9% 3-point FG, 75.7% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, 45.1% FG, 38.0% 3-point FG, 85.7% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals per game, 60.3% FG, 42.9% 3-point FG, 71.9% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.2 steals per game, 62.6% FG, 65.0% FT

Probable Rutgers Starters

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

G, 5-11, Sr., Noah Fernandes: 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 35.9% FG, 27.9% 3-point FG, 85.7% FT

G, 6-3, Soph., Derek Simpson: 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 34.8% FG, 31.0% 3-point FG, 87.2% FT

F, 6-6, Sr., Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game, 39.2% FG, 35.6% 3-point FG, 76.3% FT

F, 6-7, Sr., Mawot Mag: 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 32.6% FG, 23.1% 3-point FG, 63.6% FT

C, 6-11, Sr., Clifford Omoruyi: 11.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 blocks per game, 52.4% FG, 61.0% FT

Series History

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

All-time Series History: Iowa leads, 12-3

Last Meeting: Iowa 93, Rutgers 82 on Jan. 29, 2023 in Iowa City

Scouting the Scarlet Knights

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Scarlet Knights enter Saturday’s game with an 8-5 overall record and an 0-2 mark in Big Ten play.

Rutgers nearly erased a 13-point second half deficit Wednesday at Ohio State, climbing to within a point with 3:20 to play, before ultimately falling, 76-72. RU opened league play with a home loss to No. 24 Illinois.

Rutgers and Iowa have a common nonconference opponent in Seton Hall. Iowa downed the Pirates, 85- 72, on Nov. 24 in San Diego, while the Scarlet Knights defeated Seton Hall, 70-63, on Dec. 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The Scarlet Knights have the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, allowing 62.5 points per game. The figure ranks 15th nationally.

Rutgers forces 15.69 turnovers per game, which leads to 15.7 fastbreak points — a number that puts the Scarlet Knights in the top 30 nationally.

Three Rutgers players average in double figures with Aundre Hyatt leading the way with 12.1 points. Hyatt has made a team-high 26 3-point field goals, shooting a team-best 35.6 percent.

Center Cliff Omoruyi averages 11.1 points on 52.4 percent shooting to go along with a team-high 8.9 rebounds and a Big Ten-best 43 blocks. Omoruyi shoots just 61 percent from the free throw line.

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin used an 11-3 run midway through the second half to open up a 65-55 lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Badgers shot 58.3 percent (14-of-24) in the second half and made 20-of-26 free throws.

The game featured seven ties and five lead changes and was tied at 32 at the half.

Senior Tony Perkins recorded his third 20-point scoring game this season (ninth of his career), finishing with a season and -high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He also had four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The 25 points are tied for a season high by a Hawkeye this season.

Perkins has scored in double figures in 12 games.

Freshman Owen Freeman posted his second double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, a career-high 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Freeman is the first freshman since Luka Garza to post multiple double-doubles.

It is Freeman’s sixth game with at least three blocks and fifth game with at least seven rebounds.

The 36 minutes are a career high and the most by a Hawkeye player this season.

The forward played all 20 minutes of the first half, finishing with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Graduate Ben Krikke battled foul trouble to finish with 10 points in 20 minutes.

The Canadian has reached double digits in 12 of 14 games this season.

Junior Payton Sandfort made three 3-point field goals in the game. It is his ninth straight game making at least two 3-pointers.

Iowa falls to 0-3 in games against ranked opponents and 0-4 in true road games this season.

