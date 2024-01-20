Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers: TV, stream, game notes for Saturday

The Iowa Hawkeyes face their biggest test of the season on Saturday as they welcome No. 2 Purdue into Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a mid-day clash.

The Hawkeyes are very familiar with Matt Painter’s Boilermakers squad and their stars, as there are a lot of familiar faces from last year’s team that went on to win the Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championships.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey is back for the Boilermakers, looking to finish out his collegiate career on top. The giant 7-foot-4 center’s play has been up to his usual standard of greatness this year. He is flanked by a talented starting group and shooters off the bench. Purdue currently possesses the second-best offense in the Big Ten behind Iowa.

This will be a huge litmus test for a Hawkeyes team really figuring things out midway through the season. Fran McCaffery’s boys have won six of their last seven, bouncing back from a three-game skid that started at Mackey Arena in December. The Hawkeyes have not managed to solve Edey and the Boilermakers since the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship game.

It’s a huge test for the young squad, and a chance to produce a statement victory at home. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to all of the action. Plus, a look at probable starters and game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Brandon Gaudin, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, color analyst

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game, 44.4% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 77.8% FT

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game, 45.6% FG, 39.0% 3-point FG, 87.9% FT

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 42.6% FG, 27.7% 3-point FG, 75.6% FT

F, 6-9, Grad., Ben Krikke: 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 59.5% FG, 45.5% 3-point FG, 73.7% FT

F, 6-10, Fr., Owen Freeman: 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks. 1.1 steals per game, 66.7% FG, 64.7% FT

Probable Purdue Starters

G, 6-0, Soph., Braden Smith: 12.0 points, 7.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game, 44.7% FG, 43.5% 3-point FG, 78.4% FT

G, 6-1, Sr., Lance Jones.: 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 43.8% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG, 73.0% FT

G, 6-4, Soph., Fletcher Loyer: 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game, 41.7% FG, 43.8% 3-point FG, 87.2% FT

F, 6-7, Soph., Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds per game, 52.3% FG, 58.5% FT

C, 7-4, Sr., Zach Edey: 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks per game, 62.7% FG, 75.6% FT

Series History

All-time Series History: Purdue leads, 71-57

Last Meeting: Purdue 87, Iowa 68 on Dec. 4, 2023 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Scouting the Boilermakers

Purdue brings a 16-2 overall and 5-2 Big Ten record into Iowa City. The Boilermakers have won their last two games by 19 points per game, wins over Penn State and at Indiana.

The Boilermakers have won nine of their last 10 games. Purdue fell at Nebraska, 88-72, on Jan. 9 when the Huskers made 14 3-point field goals.

Zach Edey has scored 63 points and grabbed 34 rebounds during Purdue’s last two games. He made 21-of-35 field goals and 21-of-26 free throw attempts. The center averages a double-double, averaging 22.9 points on 62.7 percent shooting and 11.1 rebounds. He also has 40 blocks.

Three additional Boilermakers — Braden Smith (12.0), Lance Jones (11.6) and Fletcher Loyer (11.4) — average in double figures. Smith has 127 assists and 30 steals, while Loyer has a team-high 30 3-point field goals.

Purdue is seventh nationally in rebounding margin (11.0), 10th in assists per game (18.8), 13th in scoring (85.1) and scoring margin (15.9).

Iowa Postgame Notes vs. Minnesota

Tonight’s victory is head coach Fran McCaffery’s 272nd career win, making him the winningest coach in Iowa men’s basketball history.

The Hawkeyes have won six of their last seven games, improving to 11-6 overall – a season-high five games over .500.

Iowa is 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference after starting the league slate 0-3.

The win is Iowa’s first true road victory of the season.

Iowa trailed 14-3 over the first four minutes before going on a 17-4 run over a six-minute stretch to take a 20-18 lead.

The Hawkeyes’ defense gave up 18 points over the final 16 minutes of the first half and Iowa led by as many as nine points (37-28).

Graduate Ben Krikke scored 25 points, making 11-of-17 field goals. The 25 points tie Krikke’s season high.

It is Krikke’s team-leading sixth 20-point game this season. He has been in double figures in 15 games this season.

It is his third game making 10 or more field goals.

Sophomore Josh Dix scored a career-high 21 points, making 7-of-12 field goals. He also had four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Dix is the sixth different Hawkeye to record a 20-point game this season.

It is the second straight game Dix has set a career high in points.

It is the first time in Dix’s career he has scored in double figures in consecutive games.

Senior Tony Perkins scored 13 points and had five assists. He has been in double figures in 15 games.

Freshman Owen Freeman scored 12 points and had a team-high eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Hawkeyes shot 53.8 percent from the field (35-of-65) for a second straight game and ninth time this season.

Iowa is 8-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the floor.

Iowa had 23 assists on its 35 field goals. It is the ninth game the team has had 20+ assists.

The team had three different players with 5 assists.

The Hawkeyes won the rebounding battle, 37-30. Iowa is 10-1 when winning the battle on the glass.

Senior forward Patrick McCaffery (ankle) missed the game because of injury.

