Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers: TV, stream, broadcast info for Monday

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to the court tonight and will face their toughest test of the season thus far.

The Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on the reigning Big Ten regular season and tournament champions in Purdue from inside Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers (7-1) enter after suffering their first loss of the season, though.

Northwestern (6-1) shocked Purdue in Evanston, Ill., 92-88, in overtime to hand the Boilermakers a shocking defeat. Wildcats graduate guard Boo Buie led the way with 31 points and nine assists, while senior guard Ty Berry and graduate guard Ryan Langborg added 21 and 20 points, respectively. That trio connected on 9-of-15 3-pointers against Purdue in the upset win.

Last season’s National Player of the Year was his typical dominant self for the Boilermakers against the Wildcats. Senior center Zach Eden poured in 35 points to lead Purdue, but the Boilermakers shot just 26.3% from beyond the arc and turned the basketball over 17 times.

Iowa (5-2) will look to duplicate a similar winning formula at Purdue tonight. The Hawkeyes come into tonight following consecutive wins over Seton Hall and North Florida.

Five Hawkeyes finished with double-figure scoring against the North Florida Ospreys, led by graduate forward Ben Krikke and senior guard Tony Perkins’ 21 points.

As Iowa looks to spring the upset and hand the Boilermakers surprising back-to-back losses, here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to tonight’s game. Plus, a look at the game notes.

How To Watch

Broadcast Teams

Big Ten Network: Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, color commentary; Andy Katz, sideline reporter

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin, play-by-play; Bob Hansen, color analyst

Probable Iowa Starters

G, 6-2, Soph., Dasonte Bowen: 7.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals per game, 44.4% FG, 90.0% FT

G, 6-4, Sr., Tony Perkins: 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 42.3% FG, 33.3% 3-point FG

F, 6-7, Jr., Payton Sandfort: 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game, 44.6% FG, 32.6% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, RS Sr., Patrick McCaffery: 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 49.2% FG, 36.8% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, Gr., Ben Krikke: 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 61.4% FG, 75.7% FT

Probable Purdue Starters

G, 6-4, Soph., Fletcher Loyer: 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game, 37.1% 3-point FG

G, 6-0, Soph., Braden Smith: 12.9 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds per game, 50.0% FG, 45.8% 3-point FG

F, 6-9, Soph., Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game, 47.1% FG

C, 7-4, Sr., Zach Edey: 23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocks per game, 60.8% FG, 72.9% FT

G, 6-1, Sr., Lance Jones: 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, 39.4% FG, 34.1% 3-point FG

Series History

All-time Series History: Purdue leads, 95-78

Last Meeting: Purdue 87, Iowa 73 on Feb. 9, 2023

Scouting Purdue

The Boilermakers opened the season with seven straight victories, including a Maui Invitational title, before dropping their Big Ten opener at Northwestern on Friday in overtime.

Purdue beat three nationally-ranked teams — Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquetteen route to the title in Maui.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 at home this season.

Purdue is leading the Big Ten in free throws made per game (20), rebounding margin (+12.6) and 3-point percentage (.409).

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey has recorded six double-boubles, averaging 23.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He also averages 2.88 blocks per game.

Guard Braden Smith is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points and has a Big Ten-best 56 assists.

Postgame notes vs. North Florida

North Florida erased a four-point halftime lead and led twice in the second half (50-49, 52-51) with 16:50 left before the Hawkeyes used a 29-9 run over a 7:23 stretch to build an 80-61 lead.

Iowa hit the century mark for the second time this season, finishing with 103 points.

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 at home this season.

Iowa had five players reach double figures – Tony Perkins (21), Ben Krikke (21), Owen Freeman (16), Patrick McCaffery (16) and Payton Sandfort (10)

It is the second time this season five players have reached double digits; Iowa has had four or more players score 10+ in six of seven games.

Krikke finished with 21 points with 17 coming in the second half. He finished 5-of-9 from the field and went 11-of-11 from the free throw line.

It is his team-best third game this season with 20 or more points.

He is the first Hawkeye since Jordan Bohannon in 2019 vs. Nebraska to make all of his free throws (10 or more attempts).

He is the only Hawkeye to reach double digits in every game this season.

Perkins scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half as he finished with a season-high 21 points. He made 8-of-10 field goals and two 3-pointers in the game.

Perkins is the fourth Hawkeye to reach 20 points in a game this season (six total games).

Freeman scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

The forward scored 12 points (5-of-7 FG) in the first half in 11 minutes.

Freeman’s five blocks are a career high and he had three in a single second-half possession.

They are the most blocks by a Hawkeye since Keegan Murray against Longwood in 2021.

Iowa shot 54.8 percent from the floor in the first half, making 17-of-31 field goals, and 63.3 percent (19-of-30) in the second half.

The team has shot 50 percent or better in four straight halves.

